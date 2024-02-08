Ahead of Super Bowl LVIII, Have a Look at 5 Instances When NFL Referees P*ssed Fans Off With Horrible Calls

NFL Referee Jerome Boger looking at Microsoft Surface for a replay during the NFL American Football Herren USA San Francisco 49ers vs Los Angeles Rams at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, Ca on December 30 2018. Credits – IMAGO

The NFL referees have been in the hot seat this season, and more so, this has been the case for a long time now. It is indeed difficult to make certain decisions in real-time, but the fans’ frustration over a string of questionable calls just keeps on growing. Many share their sentiments that the referees should be able to avoid making mistakes in crucial moments despite the immense pressure. The criticism comes from all corners, with players, coaches, and executives voicing their discontent all year round.

USA Today’s Mike Freeman went ahead and took aim at the NFL fans for their role in the league’s declining officiating standards. In his critique, he added that it is the fans who tolerate such poor officiating which eventually contributes to the problem. Freeman urged the fans to raise their expectations and demand higher quality from the referees. Probably, that could solve the issues piling up.

However, let’s delve into five instances this season where the NFL referees left a trail of discontentment in their wake. YouTube channel, “Fieldflix,” documented a plethora of instances where coaches, fans, and players were left fuming due to bad officiating.

Five Instances When NFL Referees Really Got Under Fans’ Skin

Baltimore Ravens vs San Francisco 49ers, Dec 25 (2023)

The bizarre turn of events at the start of the Christmas Day matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and the San Francisco 49ers was just unbelievable. Ravens’ quarterback Lamar Jackson found himself in a bit of a pickle when he accidentally tripped over referee Alex Moore while dropping back into the endzone. The mishap resulted in a safety for the 49ers and they took a 2-0 lead.

Of course, they were the John Harbaugh-led Ravens and they did not let that mishap slow them down. In fact, they dominated the game with a 33-19 win. However, what if the end result of the game was not in favor of Baltimore? The NFL referees can always review the replay and reconsider the ruling, but Alex Moore chose to apologize.

Cleveland Browns vs Tennessee Titans, Sept 24 (2023)

Another disappointing call came in the Cleveland Browns’ game against the Tennessee Titans when wide receiver Amari Cooper was unfairly called back due to a referee’s mistaken judgment. Now, Cooper, with his lightning-fast speed managed to escape the tackles and slide past the defender on his way to the endzone. He was stopped in between by the referee’s call who believed Cooper stepped out of bounds.

The call sparked a heated discussion on social media, which brought the officiating issues to attention. The mistake couldn’t be reviewed as the referee stopped the play there and then. So, despite the replay footage contradicting the call, no action was taken. What could the referee do? He verbally apologized.

The Browns won the game, however, the decision underscored how the unfortunate incident could have affected the game if it was in a crucial moment game-tying moment.

Detroit Lions vs Dallas Cowboys, Dec 31 (2023)

Detroit Lions showdown against the Dallas Cowboys was indeed a nail-biter. The game was supposedly marred with questionable calls, however, the final few seconds left everyone on their feet. The controversial call was made by referee Brad Allen, who anyway has a history of making costly mistakes in NFL games. The fans were only asking one question after the outcome, why trust him in crucial games?

The Cowboys were leading 20-19 when the Lions went for a two-point conversion that could have won them the game. Jared Goff connected his pass with OT Taylor Decker and it seemed that the Lions had secured the victory. But then, the referee stepped in calling an illegal touching penalty.

The majority assumed that the Lions were robbed of that win and the aftermath led to rather unfortunate consequences. Brad Allen and his officiating crew were demoted and some of the referees involved in the game were not allowed to take part in the postseason.

Green Bay Packers vs Carolina Panthers, Dec 24 (2023)

The Packers and the Panthers had their scores tied at 30 in a Christmas Eve matchup. Matt LaFleur’s team were in a do-or-die situation on 3rd down and 4 yards from their own 34. Jordan Love had his eyes set on Romeo Doubs, he threw the pass, Doubs catch looked like a sure one and the ruling was also as such. However, things took a sharp turn when an image suggested that the ball had touched the ground at the end of the completion.

The NFL referees stuck with their initial call and suggested that Doubs maintained his control throughout the play. Needless to say, this call sparked some heated debate among fans. Despite the ball touching the ground, the refs stood firm, insisting that as long as there was no clear evidence of Doubs letting go, the call on the field stood.

Chicago Bears vs Washington Commanders, Oct 4 (2023)

CJ Moore was having a remarkable night for the Bears against the Commanders. He scored two touchdowns in the first half and it was all going his way. However, a controversial call in the third quarter limited his potential for an even bigger impact. QB Justin Fields was able to launch his pass toward Moore on the far side of the field with just under one minute left in the quarter.

Moore escaped the tackle from Emmanuel Forbes Jr. Moore sprinted 32 yards along the sideline. But the officials stopped the play ruling him out of bounds before he could potentially extend the play further. CJ was visibly frustrated after the call and the fans could see it in his animated gestures.

Now the NFL fans are worried that such mistakes by the referees might overshadow the excitement of the Super Bowl, as it approaches. Fans want their focus to be on the players and coaches, rather than the referees. It’s only natural to expect that officials will do their job to the best of their abilities, but, with the recent history, it is most certainly not guaranteed.