After Recently Exiting Kansas City, L’Jarius Sneed Finds a Rhythmic Note With Will Levis in Music City

L’Jarius Sneed has embraced his transfer to the Titans and seems quite at home with Nashville’s culture. The star CB recently sat down with Mike and Amie for the Official Titans Podcast, where he revealed something quite extraordinary. With Nashville being the music city, the conversation naturally went down that route, and that was when Sneed acknowledged his love for singing.

During the podcast, Mike brought up an anecdote from his earlier Will Levis interview. He disclosed that the Titans QB was vocal about his passion for singing, something that Sneed shares. This connection encouraged the former Chief’s Corner, and he showcased his talent by effortlessly humming a few words for the hosts and the Titan fans.

There was no better way than music for Sneed to make his mark and announce his arrival in Nashville. His singing prowess not only paid tribute to the city but also proved how well he was fitting into the local culture. Dubbed the “Music City,” Nashville is home to numerous musical genres, including country, bluegrass, rock, and pop.

The capital of Tennessee is also home to the Musicians Hall of Fame Museum and the revered Country Music Hall of Fame, making it the Mecca of American music. Moreover, Visit Music City claims that legendary artists such as Roy Orbison, Waylon Jennings, Dolly Parton, Elvis Presley, and the Everly Brothers have graced the sacred ground grounds of the City’s Studio B.

While Sneed’s wonderful vocals took Titans fans by surprise, this isn’t the first time that NFL players have showcased their love for singing. The Kelce brothers and Jordan Mailata serenaded fans by recording a moving Christmas album last Christmas.

Likewise, Esera Tualo from the Panthers showcased his vocal talents on a popular singing show, and Justin Tucker’s Opera voice can leave anyone mystified.

Nevertheless, fans loved this side of Sneed and the Titans fandom feels he will fit right in the city and its culture. The star CB reposted the video on X and even received support from one of his former teammates.

Fans Couldn’t Believe Sneed Hid His Talent and Loved to See Him Embrace That

L’Jarius Sneed displayed his singing talent on the official Titans podcast leaving most Chiefs’ fans perplexed. Some wondered as to why he never showcased this talent during his time in Missouri. Meanwhile, others had a hard time believing Sneed could sing this well and asserted that he was a right fit for the team.

Interestingly, apart from Sneed’s well-wishers, some fans wanted him to perform with his teammates in Nashville. Even Sneed’s former teammate Justin Reid expressed his love for the CB and complimented his hidden talent. Fans said,

Signing L’Jarius Sneed on a lucrative 4-year $76 million deal is a statement of intent from the Titans. Sneed brings not just his skills but also a wealth of experience and a distinguished pedigree. Fans and the organization hope to benefit from his elite mentality and hope he can help establish a winning culture in Nashville.

Tennessee, despite having a good squad, has underachieved over the past few seasons. However, the Titans have come out all guns blazing in this off-season and have made some influential and notable signings, including Calvin Ridley, Chidobe Awuzie, and Tony Pollard.

The team also has a new and dynamic young manager, Brian Callahan at the helm, so there is a wave of optimism among fans for the next season. Moreover, as per Spotrac, they still have $24.9 million in cap space and hold the 7th overall pick in the draft.