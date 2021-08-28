“Trevor Lawrence is the real deal no question” Jerry Jones has high praise for Jaguars QB ahead of Cowboys vs Jaguars preseason game

The Trevor Lawrence the Jaguars will face the Cowboys in their preseason finale. And Jerry Jones believes Lawrence is a “special talent” to say the least.

The Trevor Lawrence era in Jacksonville officially began after they drafted the Clemson QB first overall in the 2021 draft. The highest graded QB since Andrew Luck is only a few preseason games in and is already making waves amongst the entire league.

Lawrence hasn’t made very many mistakes during camp, but he’s had a few over the past few weeks, including a three-interception affair early on in camp. However, the Clemson Alum doesn’t seem to be making the same mistakes twice.

And after a competitive QB battle with Gardner Minshew, Urban Meyer also finally named Trevor Lawrence as the starter heading into the 2021 season.

The #Jaguars officially announce that rookie QB and No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence will be their Week 1 starter. pic.twitter.com/MmMY0A7EyM — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) August 25, 2021



Even though Lawrence might not receive many snaps in the Jaguars’ preseason finale, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones seems excited to watch the Clemson product in person.

Jerry Jones thinks Trevor Lawrence is the real deal.

During a recent appearance on 105.3 The Fan, Jones was asked if he believes Lawrence is a “special talent.” It’s safe to say he thinks highly of the Jaguars’ rookie quarterback.

“Yes, yes. If I’ve seen one that you could put in those same kinds of level of talent, what he accomplished, his skillset, yes. I think he’s in that conversation,” Jones said. “But, boy, of late, we’ve seen several of these quarterbacks that it seems as though they can hit the ground running in a more accomplished way early in the season than it used to be. You remember we had some pretty bumpy years there early with Troy. Not Troy’s fault, but we were just trying to build something around him there.”

Jones wasn’t done raving about Lawrence, as he said the No. 1 overall pick will have a great career as long as he can stay healthy.

“But I don’t think there is any question that Lawrence is, when you say the ‘real deal,’ he’s a quarterback that should, if he’s available, and that’s injury we’re talking about, if he’s available, he should have a great career,” Jones added.

This past Monday night, Lawrence completed 14-of-23 passes for 113 yards against the Saints. Jaguars QBs vs Saints: Trevor Lawrence:

🐆 14/23

🐆 113 yards

🐆 0 TDs/0 INTs Gardner Minshew:

🐆 13/21

🐆 149 yards

🐆 0 TDs/1 INT pic.twitter.com/ScuMxmIqRs — PFF (@PFF) August 24, 2021 Trevor Lawrence in Jacksonville will be very interesting to see in 2021.

