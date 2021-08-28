“Guards love matching up with Jadeveon Clowney who is averaging 1.5 sacks over his last two seasons” Geoff Schwartz roasts Brown’s DE and his “guards are unathletic” comment

Jadeveon Clowney had a derogatory comment about Offensive Guards. And Geoff Schwartz was not having it.

The Cleveland Browns signed Pro Bowl DE Jadeveon Clowney in free agency and the versatile d-linemen is already raising the expectations for the Cleveland Browns in 2021. The duo along with Myles Garrett will definitely scare many offensive linemen. But now these O-linemen may have some special motivation when they play the Browns.

#Browns Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney back at practice. pic.twitter.com/t9pwIN8pzT — Orange and Brown Rpt (@TheOBR) August 20, 2021

Jadeveon Clowney has played as a defensive end, an outside linebacker, and even as a defensive tackle. And he had his pick of the easiest matchup.

Geoff Schwartz said he would have loved going up against Jadeveon Clowney.

Clowney, 28, told media members on Thursday about how he enjoys facing offensive guards when he lines up on the interior or if he stunts inside from his defensive end position.

“We love that matchup,” Clowney said of matching up against guards. We feel like they’re the unathletic guys. That guard position, they’re not real athletes down there, so they’re just physical and maulers, but we try to get in there and create those matchups for certain guys and hopefully we get some wins.”

When moving to an interior rush position, Clowney said he has different pass-rushing moves and he changes his mindset.

“You’ve got to think different (on the interior),” Clowney said. Everything happens very, very fast down there. Those guys are much bigger down there. So, yes, your whole mindset has got to change in how you attack the quarterback, how you attack the guys down there.”

Browns’ Jadeveon Clowney salivating at chance to face guards: “We love that matchup…That guard position, they’re not real athletes down there”https://t.co/agNhYOZG9U pic.twitter.com/qwXw4yJDMw — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) August 27, 2021



On Friday, football analyst Geoff Schwartz criticized Clowney’s comments about offensive guards.

Schwartz played eight seasons in the NFL at the guard position for the Carolina Panthers, Minnesota Vikings, Kansas City Chiefs, New York Giants and Detroit Lions.

I’m glad you love that matchup because guards love matching up with someone who is averaging 1.5 sacks over his last two seasons. Mutual feeling of love. https://t.co/vQURIifhzx — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) August 27, 2021

Schwartz’s comeback was hilarious and the absolute truth. Clowney has been below average for a couple of years now. So the Browns will hope to rekindle Clowney’s on-field success this upcoming season by pairing him with Garrett.

