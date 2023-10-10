Frustrated by His Star WR’s Absence, Shedeur Sanders Gets into a ‘Playful Scuffle’ With Travis Hunter; “You Playing or No?”

The Colorado Buffaloes have endured a challenging period without star wide receiver Travis Hunter, losing two games. Shedeur Sanders’ recent ‘playful scuffle’ reflects the frustration of missing Hunters’ presence on the field. Despite a recent win against Arizona State, uncertainties loom as they progress in the 2023 college football season.

Advertisement

Shedeur made a bold move to get the two-way star back in action, engaging in a scuffle, which was captured by Deion Sander Jr. on his channel Well Off Media. To the fans’ delight, Hunter has returned to practice for the Buffaloes, but his playing status remains uncertain after a lacerated liver injury during the game against Colorado State.

Shedeur Sanders’ Frustration Boils Over in Absence of Star WR

Shedeur Sanders’ frustration during the game against Arizona State was palpable, but it didn’t overshadow the camaraderie between him and Travis Hunter. In a playful exchange, Sanders asked when Hunter would play, to which Hunter responded with a teasing reply.

Advertisement

“Stop all that smiling bro, You playing the game or not? When are you going to play?” Asks Shedeur Sanders holding Travis’ collar in mock frustration.

“When I feel like it, I give you further notice bro,” replied Travis Hunter.

“Are you playing or No? You playing or No?” Shedeur pesters Hunter. Travis starts playfully punching Shedeur’s hands, Sanders adds, “Come on bro! My arm already took enough.” Their banter, complete with playful punches, showcases the strong and respectful bond they share on and off the field.

Shedeur Sanders and Deion Sander Jr. from behind the camera also teased Travis Hunter of getting a BBL surgery, playfully asking him to tell the fans an update on it. Hunter’s laughter in the background added a touch of light-heartedness to the moment.

Advertisement

Travis Hunter’s Injury Update

Travis Hunter’s return to the practice is a remarkable moment after a devastating injury in the game against the Colorado State Rams. A video posted by Darius Sanders of The People Media showcased Hunters’ one-on-one drills, hinting at his recovery. This positive turn of events, despite Coach Deion Sanders’ earlier plans, brings a ray of hope for the Buffs as they look ahead.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/KingDarius_NS/status/1711455552226852991?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

While Travis Hunter took reps with defensive back against Omarion Miller, his support for teammates remained unwavering. A couple of days ago Coach Prime had revealed that Hunter would have to likely sit out two games. If things go to plan, Hunter could be on the field supporting Shedeur by next week, and the way he is practicing, one can hope for an explosive comeback from the WR.