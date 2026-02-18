Trinidad Chambliss NCAA Lawsuit: Tyrann Mathieu Sides With the Young QB for Standing Up for Himself

Ole Miss got some much-needed good news recently. The program’s first-year quarterback, Trinidad Chambliss, was granted an injunction against the NCAA, clearing the way for him to suit up for the Rebels again in 2026, his sixth season in college. The NCAA had denied the QB’s eligibility, counting his 2022 season against him instead of treating it as a redshirt year.

The court saw it differently, though. Chambliss was dealing with severe respiratory issues in 2022 at Ferris State, including tonsillitis and sleep apnea, which kept him off the field. Because he was medically unable to compete, that season should have qualified as a redshirt.

The NCAA did not view it that way and prolonged the legal battle until this month, when the court ultimately ruled in Chambliss’ favor, saying that the body “breached its duty of good faith and acted in bad faith.” And former NFL safety Tyrann Mathieu, who spent 12 seasons in the league, was firmly in Chambliss’ corner.

On an episode of his podcast, In The Bayou, Mathieu explained that spending several years at a smaller program and then just one season at a Power Five school is not enough to fully elevate a quarterback’s draft stock.

Chambliss played four years at Ferris State before transferring to Ole Miss before the 2025 season, and Mathieu believes one more year against top-tier SEC competition, under proper guidance, could make a real difference. In his view, Chambliss understands this bigger picture and wants another year to develop, improve his tape and his standing before entering the 2027 NFL Draft.

“I think [Chambliss] legitimately just wants to maximize what he has. And one year at a big program is not enough for these kids. Especially when you spend three-four years with a lesser program. It’s like, nah, I’m finally somewhere where it makes sense,” Mathieu said, adding,

“Like, they [Power Five schools] got the resources. They got the coaches. The culture. They got all this for me. How can I maximize that? … So I’m proud of him for being able to stand up there, speak the way he spoke, and just command the room.”

Tyrann Mathieu reacts to Trinidad Chambliss returning to Ole Miss after winning his lawsuit against the NCAA “One year at a big program is not enough for these kids… so I’m proud of him for being able to stand up there, speak the way he spoke, and just command the room.” pic.twitter.com/mTi8ZDIJVZ — In The Bayou With Tyrann Mathieu (@InTheBayouPod) February 18, 2026

Chambliss did indeed stand out in the courtroom, speaking from the heart about why he deserves one more year at the college level. It took seven hours for Judge Robert Whitwell to reach a ruling in a Mississippi court. Sure, it was a hometown court, but the way people cheered for him, took photos with the 23-year-old QB, and rallied behind him said a lot.

Chambliss was one of the top quarterbacks at the college level last year. He threw for 3,927 yards and 22 touchdowns, while adding 520 rushing yards and eight scores on the ground. He’s now projected to be in the Heisman conversation this season, which, if he wins it, would only strengthen his case for next year’s draft. He finished eighth in the voting last year.

It is also a big boost for the Rebels, who went 13-2 and earned their first-ever College Football Playoff appearance. After a Sugar Bowl win and a semifinal finish in the Fiesta Bowl, the program looks poised to take another step forward this year.