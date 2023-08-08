Trumping the Giants by Some Margin, $9,200,000,000 Worth Jerry Jones’ Dallas Cowboys Retain the Title of ‘Most Valuable NFL Franchise’

Jerry Jones’ Dallas Cowboys once more reign supreme, ranking as the most valuable sports franchise in the world at $9.2 billion. They clear the next closest NFL team, the New York Giants, by more than $2 billion. The Cowboys have repeatedly been one of the most valuable franchises in the world, and once more, this standing proves that. The figures come from Sportico, and they showcase that the NFL might be the most lucrative league in the entire world, even though it might not be as internationally acclaimed as some other sports are.

Out of the top 25 teams, 16 of them were NFL teams. The NFL regularly tops out the viewership charts in the US, and with the amount of money in the league, it isn’t a surprise that they can accumulate massive money. The domestic audience of American football is massive and as a result, the cash flow is also higher. Additionally, the NFL is much more monetizable because they can squeeze in commercial breaks into every game whereas international soccer can’t.

Jerry Jones’ Cowboys Flex Their $9.2 Billion Over NFC East Rivals

On the list of the most valuable franchises in the world, the Cowboys, owned by Jerry Jones, absolutely dominate in the NFL department. Second place on the list is the Golden State Warriors at $7.56 billion.

The New York Yankees rank third with $7.13 billion while the New York Giants are the next NFL team to make the list with $7.04 billion.

The Rans, Patriots, 49ers, and Jets are all also within the top ten. Additionally, the Cowboys achieved another milestone when they became the second franchise to cross $1 billion in revenue in a single season, joining FC Barcelona, as per ESPN.

Jerry Will Hope His Cowboys Compete Once More

Part of the reason the Cowboys are doing so well is that their team has been relatively successful. They’ve been able to challenge for playoff spots, have an exciting young defense, and a good offense that can put up points when they need to.

Of course, the playoff runs have come without much success. They haven’t won a Super Bowl, or come close to sniffing it in recent years, and it always seems like they are more a regular season team than a proper Super Bowl contender.