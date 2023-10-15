Trumping Travis Kelce’s $1,000,000 Humble Abode by Quite a Margin, Taylor Swift Has Built a Real Estate Empire Worth $150,000,000

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s rumored romance has taken over the NFL season. The pop star has now been spotted at three of the TE’s games, while she is on break from her record-breaking Eras tour. Both are at the top of their games in their respective careers and are making big bucks.

However, the difference in their net worths and their real estate portfolios is massive. While Kelce is pretty successful in the league, his bank balance comes nowhere close to Swift’s. The $30M Chiefs’ TE lives in a beautiful mansion worth almost a million dollars, but is trumped by global popstar Taylor Swift’s $150,000,000 real estate portfolio, according to Wall Street Journal.

Taylor Swift is a Real Estate Mogul

According to the New York Post, Travis Kelce is the proud owner of a custom designed, seven-bedroom expansive mansion in the Briarcliff West neighborhood of Kansas City. He acquired the 10,000 square foot estate in 2019 for $995,000. The Chiefs’ tight end own two other properties. One in Orlando and another one in Kansas City. His Orlando condo, which he shares with his parents and brother Jason Kelce, cost him $355,000. He reportedly also frequents a luxury Kansas City high rise. But that’s not all, the TE purchased a building for inner-city children to study STEM programs in, after re-signing with the Chiefs.

While Kelce has an impressive real estate portfolio, its humble in front of $740M Taylor Swift’s expansive property profile. The ‘Love Story’ singer has not one, not two, but almost 10 houses to her name. Her portfolio, amassed over the years, is now worth upwards of $150M, spanning across America. She has four properties in NYC alone, with two combined to make one swanky duplex. Her properties in NYC alone are likely worth almost $50M.

Her very first purchases were in Nashville, where she first moved with her parents to pursue music. She paid more than $2M for a luxury condo near Music Row after releasing her very first album. She also owns a Greek Revival estate where momma Swift now lives and is now worth about $8 million.

The most famous of Swift’s digs is perhaps her Rhode Island beach house, which sees her visiting at least once every year during her uber cool 4th of July parties. The house has hosted the likes of Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, Gigi Hadid and many more of her celebrity friends for viral instagram moments.

The Budding Romance Between Swift and Kelce

The rumors around a potential matchup between Kelce and Taylor Swift have been whilring around for around two months now. And it might have just been confirmed, as the two were spotted in New York holding hands, as reported by page six.

The two have been making waves in the NFL world with talks of their romance. It all apparently started when Kelce attended Swift’s concert and then gushed about her on his ‘New Heights’ podcast and shot his shot. Things apparently took off for the two after that, as Swift attended the Chiefs game against the Bears and the two drove off in the “getaway car” after the game, and then brought her entourage along for their game against the Jets. Most recently, she was spotted chearing for her date in Kansas City for their game against the Broncos. The Chiefs have not lost a single game with her in attendance.