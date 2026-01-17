Fact Check: Did Mike Tomlin Actually Have an Affair With a Nurse, Nina Pagley?

Nineteen seasons in Pittsburgh. Two Super Bowl appearances. One Lombardi Trophy. No losing seasons. A 193-114-2 overall record. That is the resume Mike Tomlin walked away with after stepping down as head coach of the Steelers. And just so we’re clear, he was not forced out.

Team owner Art Rooney II said in a statement, “I was certainly willing to take another run at it next year with Mike.” Rooney added that Tomlin chose to step away to spend more time with his family. Coaching, at least for now, is not on Tomlin’s radar.

By all accounts, it was a clean and respectful exit. Tomlin’s own statement was straightforward and free of drama. Still, that did not stop the internet from doing what it does best. Almost immediately after the exit, rumors, speculation, and so-called reports began circulating about why Tomlin really stepped away from the game.

Claim: Tomlin stepped away from coaching due to an alleged affair with a nurse named Nina Pagley, who some say is pregnant and carrying his child.

Source of the Claim: Facebook, Reddit, TikTok, and X are filled with posts pushing the same story.

BREAKING NEWS: Mike Tomlin ending his 19 year career as the Steelers Head Coach over a beautiful mid NURSE. Stay away from nurses!! ⛳️🚩 pic.twitter.com/dyHRFQyre5 — Murray Hill Guy (@MurrayHillGuy1) January 15, 2026

Some accounts, often hiding behind fake profile pictures, have even quote-retweeted news about Tomlin leaving the Steelers while attaching the affair claim. A few, meanwhile, have shared photos of Tomlin alongside a woman, implying it is the same person he’s having the affair with:

Verdict: False and flat-out disgusting. Tomlin’s departure surprised many fans, but for some corners of the internet, a routine coaching exit was not entertaining enough. So they filled the void with baseless accusations.

And if we add context, the story easily falls apart. The woman named in the rumor is not a known athlete, actress, influencer, or public figure of any kind. There is no credible information about her online, and there is no confirmation that she even exists. Pennsylvania’s professional licensing database does not list her name as a nurse either.

As for the pregnancy and paternity claims, there are no public records, court filings, or statements backing any of it. Zero. That alone should shut the door on the rumor.

Some posts go even further, alleging Tomlin signed a non-disclosure agreement (NDA), agreed to monthly payments, and paid out millions to keep the situation quiet. Once again, there is no evidence. No reports. No filings. Nothing verifiable.

For those unaware, Tomlin has been married to his wife, Kiya, since 1996, back when he was a graduate assistant at Memphis. The couple has three children and has long been described as a close and supportive family. Smearing them with made-up rumors for clicks and engagement crosses a line. These so-called online reporters need to understand that.

For now, Tomlin is out of the NFL spotlight. Some reports have even suggested he may never coach again. Whether that holds true remains to be seen. If he does resurface, it could be on a sideline or perhaps in a broadcast booth as an analyst. Wouldn’t that be something?