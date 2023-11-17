Nick Wright Rates CJ Stroud’s Rookie Season Heroics Over RGIII, Cam Newton & Dan Marino’s First Years in NFL; “He’s Outpacing All of Them”

Nov 12, 2023; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) waves to fans as he runs off the field after the victory over the Cincinnati Bengals against at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

There’s another addition to the CJ Stroud fan club. Nick Wright recently took a close look at CJ Stroud’s 5-4 record but hesitated to dub him the regular-season MVP just yet. Although he proudly declared Stroud the rookie king, giving a nod to his outstanding year, he pointed out that CJ surpasses the likes of Robert Griffin III, Cam Newton, Dan Marino, and Justin Herbert, saying, “See, right now, CJ Stroud is outpacing all of them.”

Advertisement

In a recent episode of “What’s Wright? With Nick Wright,” the NFL analyst acknowledged that CJ Stroud is making waves with a performance that’s deemed one of the best rookie campaigns since the AFL-NFL merger. Without any doubt, CJ Stroud will earn the “Rookie of the Year” award, according to Wright. He mentioned Stroud’s pace while admitting that he is playing a crucial role in the MVP debate.

“The AFC once again has another great quarterback. The Panthers in the NFC have the one pick, they take Bryce Young, the Texans of the second pick, they take CJ Stroud, he’s clearly the better of the two. CJ has been absolutely spectacular.”

Advertisement

Wright highlighted his standout performance despite missing key starters. Stroud recently went up against Joe Burrow, showcasing both skill and recovery after an initial setback.

CJ Stroud’s rookie brilliance shines statistically, echoing Ben Roethlisberger’s historic yardage. With a stellar 101 passer rating reminiscent of RGIII‘s fairy tale, Stroud flaunts a jaw-dropping 0.6% interception rate. His clutch performances, especially toppling AFC playoff contender Joe Burrow, paint the portrait of a rising star.

From a dismal three-win season to drafting Stroud at No. 2, the Houston Texans‘ transformation is remarkable. Now, standing at 5-4, playoffs are a tangible goal, defying expectations.

James Jones Commends Stroud’s MVP-worthy Impact

In a recent episode of SPEAK, Emmanuel Acho, along with analysts Joy Taylor, LeSean McCoy, and James Jones, explored CJ Stroud’s MVP candidacy. James Jones advocated for Stroud, boldly claiming him as the best quarterback in the NFL.

Advertisement

Jones emphasized Stroud’s solo prowess, attributing the Texans’ turnaround from three wins last season to five wins already in the current season. According to Jones, Stroud’s impact extends beyond offense, positively influencing the defensive side. He said,

“He is here at the MVP table all by himself. Straight up. Okay. You talk to Patty Mahomes, whoever you try to put in there. This is the best quarterback playing right now in the National Football League.”

There’s a unanimous buzz around CJ Stroud’s meteoric rise. Nick Wright confidently predicts him for Rookie of the Year, while James Jones boldly declares him the NFL’s best. Beyond stats, Stroud’s influence on the Texans and his MVP-worthy presence make his journey truly captivating.