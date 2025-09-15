Patrick Mahomes Celebrates Birthday Early With Travis Kelce Following Loss to the Eagles

Aug 22, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) talks with tight end Travis Kelce (87) on the sidelines against the Chicago Bears during the first half of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images

In case you missed it, the Kansas City Chiefs are starting the season 0-2 after yesterday’s loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. It was a painful defeat for both the team and the fanbase, who had hoped to get revenge after being soundly beaten in the Super Bowl back in February. But even with the loss, Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce still found a reason to celebrate a special occasion.

Advertisement

Right after Sunday’s game, the star QB celebrated an early birthday with his wife, Brittany Mahomes, teammate Kelce, and a few friends. Former NBA player Chandler Parsons and country music artist Kane Brown were also in attendance. Everyone gathered around a cake topped with sparklers, making it look like a really fun celebration.

If you didn’t know, Mahomes was born on September 17, 1995, which means he turns 30 on Wednesday. That day also marks the opening of his steakhouse in KC, 1587 Prime, which is probably why family and friends decided to celebrate early. They even did the birthday cake cutting at the restaurant itself, which was probably a nice little break from the tough loss.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Starcade Media (@starcademediakc)

The loss didn’t, however, seem to affect Mahomes or Kelce too much. Both looked in good spirits and like they were having a wonderful time at the party, proving that they are both good at leaving work on the field.

The Chiefs won’t play again until Sunday night, when they take on the New York Giants on the road. By the way, the Chiefs haven’t started a season 0-2 since 2014, so they’ll need a strong comeback now. And amid all the chaos, the QB still has plenty of practicing to do, for sure.

Regardless, everyone seemed to have a great time at the party. Not everything is about football, after all. We all need time with friends and family to recharge and stay in good spirits. That’s exactly what Mahomes and his wife did, celebrating alongside his teammates last night.