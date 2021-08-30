“Tua Tagovailoa is our starter, I want to be clear”: Dolphins GM silences Deshaun Watson trade rumours ahead of 2021 NFL season

Deshaun Watson to Miami rumours are picking up. But Tua Tagovailoa the Dolphins are not paying any heed to the rumours heading into Week 1.

Miami Dolphins decided to draft Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa with the 5th overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft. The Dolphins went 5-11 in 2019. And bumped up that record to 10-6 in 2020 and were only 1 game out of making the playoffs.

However, Tua’s contribution to that success was not much. Tagovailoa went 6-3 as the Dolphins starter in 2020 but was pulled mid-game twice for veteran backup Ryan Fitzpatrick. The 38-year-old led Miami to a victory in one of those contests and nearly picked up two wins. The pressure also mounted on him considering that QB Justin Herbert, who was drafted 1 pick after him, was having a historic rookie season.

With Texans open to trading their star QB and the Miami Dolphins having a solid team heading into 2021, a trade for Deshaun Watson, should he be eligible to play, could make the team serious Super Bowl contenders.

The Dolphins appear to be frontrunners to trade for Deshaun Watson



But despite the reports, the Miami Dolphins are continuing to be vocal about Tua’s starting spot.

Dolphins GM Chris Grier And Brian Flores are confident in QB Tua Tagovailoa.

Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores declined to address specifically if the team is still pursuing Houston Texans star quarterback Deshaun Watson on Sunday amid a Saturday report that dubbed the Dolphins the “front-runner.”

“Reports, speculations are not really things we get into,” Flores said after the Dolphins’ 29-26 preseason win at Cincinnati. “I understand the question, but as I’ve said in the past, any conversations that we’ve had or don’t have with other clubs are going to be internal. I’ve been pretty steadfast about that with our players, with other clubs. That will remain the case.”

Brian Flores declines to address Watson trade speculation, says Dolphins confident in Tua Tagovailoa



While not exactly silencing the rumours that were ignited by the Yahoo report on Saturday, Flores said he remains confident in current Dolphins starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. “I’m very confident in Tua,” Flores said. “He’s done a lot of good things this spring, this offseason, this training camp. Played well last week [against the Atlanta Falcons].”

Even Dolphins GM Brian Grier showed his support for Tua.

“I want to be clear. Tua is our starter,” Grier said

The Miami Dolphins look primed to make a serious playoff push in 2020. Tua Tagovailoa will also have a safety net in 2021 1st round pick WR Jaylen Waddle, who Tua played with at Alabama. So it should be very interesting to see if Tua will be able to lead the Dolphins to their first playoff appearance since 2016.

