Tua Tagovailoa Sat Down With His Wife Annah Gore to Contemplate Retirement After 2022’s Concussions

Dec 25, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) looks on from the field during the second quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Hard Rock Stadium.

In the Week 2 clash between the Bills and the Dolphins, things took a dark turn for Tua Tagovailoa after he suffered his third diagnosed concussion and walked off the field. Naturally, the conversation about his retirement resurfaced, given his concussion history.

The last time retirement talks around Tagovailoa grew intense was in the 2022 NFL season when he suffered multiple concussions—including one that sent him to the hospital.

During the launch of the Dolphins’ offseason program in 2023, Tua once shared how he sat down with his wife, Annah Gore, and his family, to discuss stepping away from the game which he loves so dearly.

In an interview with PFT, he looked back at the life-threatening concussions, and said,

“Yeah, I think I considered it, you know, for a time, having sat down with my family, having sat down with my wife, and having those kinds of conversations.”

For the Miami Dolphins QB, one of the important factors that led to a change of heart was his two-year-old son, Ace. Ever since he became a father, Tua has always dreamt of playing until his toddler started understanding and appreciating his magic on the field.

Considering that and his love for the sport, the QB took a risk and used the 2022 off-season to strengthen his body and train in jiu-jitsu to protect himself during falls. Finally, he made a comeback last NFL season and persisted throughout the 2023 campaign without any injuries.

“I love the game of football. If I didn’t, I would have quit a long time ago,” he explained during the NBC interview.

With Tua’s evident passion for playing in the NFL, he even landed a four-year, $212.4 million contract that was just finalized in July.

Yet, sadly, with the latest diagnosed concussion, the Dolphins will have to be extra cautious with him. Moreover, having no certain return timetable, things seem to have come full circle for Tua, and not in a good way. Once again, he will have to contemplate retirement, with the stakes even higher this time.

That said, this time, the NFL’s strict concussion protocols will play a crucial role along with public opinion.