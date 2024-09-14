Tua Tagovailoa’s Body Is Not Built for Football: Jason Whitlock Urges Dolphins QB to Retire From NFL

Sep 12, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) tosses the ball during the first half against the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

It was a heartbreaking Thursday for Tua Tagovailoa. The Dolphins’ quarterback took a nasty hit in the game against the Buffalo Bills, leading to a concussion. Unfortunately, this isn’t the first concussion the QB has experienced. And with no clear timeline for his return, former NFL columnist Jason Whitlock has reiterated his previous stance on the QB considering retirement.

Advertisement

In a segment on his YouTube channel, the controversial analyst went so far as to say that the QB isn’t built for the NFL. To substantiate his claim, Whitlock noted that Tua wasn’t even tackled aggressively, yet he still suffered a concussion—something he argues shouldn’t happen to an NFL player.

“I don’t want to sound unsympathetic to Tua, but damn it, I told you two years ago the last time he got knocked out in 2022 I told you this guy is glass Joe and needs to retire from football.”

“That wasn’t a hard hit last night. Damar Hamlin didn’t even hit him. Tua hit Damar Hamlin,” the analyst continued.

Tagovailoa’s Thursday clash was reminiscent of his concussion in 2022 when Whitlock had a similar reaction, even comparing the quarterback to the Nintendo game Punch-Out.

When Whitlock called Tagovailoa ‘Glass Joe’

Tagovailoa suffered two concussions in 2022 and one as an Alabama senior in 2019. At that time, Whitlock voiced a similar harsh opinion, stating that “the talented left-hander doesn’t have the physical makeup to survive in the NFL.”

He further mentioned the injuries the quarterback had suffered in the past and argued that the league shouldn’t change its rules because of a player like Tagovailoa.

“You don’t change football because Tua Tagovailoa is Glass Joe. You guys remember Glass Joe from the Nintendo Punch Out arcade game?” Whitlock had said in 2022.

“Tua has a heart for the game of football. He’s just not built for it. He’s small of seeing and brittle. He can’t take a punch. Tua Tagovailoa needs to retire. Football doesn’t need to be further softened because Tua’s genetics make him a bad fit for the NFL,” he continued.

While Whitlock has a hard stance on the injury, the Dolphin Nation was in a state of shock. As Tagovailoa walked off the field, a shadow of distress spread in the Hard Rock Stadium.

Fans have been expressing their condolences online and wishing him a fast recovery. Fans also made their love felt, donating over $16,000 to The Tua Foundation, with the hopes of seeing the quarterback back on the field soon.