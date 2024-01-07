C.J Stroud, Who Earns $36 Million Less Than Deshaun Watson, is Making His Counterpart’s $230 Million Deal Look Like a Giant Error

CJ Stroud has been a blessing to the Houston Texans. And an absolute steal. For the last three years, the team has struggled, especially after losing their star player Deshaun Watson. Previously, it was Watson who led the Texans twice to the playoffs, but they parted ways in 2022 due to Watson’s off-field controversies. But now, with Stroud’s arrival, the Texans are hopeful about making it to the playoffs once again, at less than half the cost.

The Houston Texans ended their regular season by beating the Indianapolis Colts 23-19 on Saturday night. Rookie QB CJ Stroud was exceptional, completing 20 of 26 passes for 264 yards and 2 touchdowns. His performance in Week 18 helped him reach over 4000 passing yards in his rookie season.

Texans drafted CJ Stroud as the 2nd overall in the 2023 NFL draft, following which he signed a 4-year, $36.2 million contract with them. Stroud earns approximately $9 million per year, $36 million less than Watson’s annual salary. Despite the difference in the salaries, Stroud’s rookie season stats surpass both this and last season’s combined stats of Watson.

CJ Stroud started in all the 15 games he played in with a 9-7 winning record. He completed 229 out of 499 attempts for 4108 yards, throwing 23 touchdowns and just 5 interceptions. His recent win has brought his team closer to winning the division, but their win relies on the Jacksonville Jaguars losing their upcoming game.

On the other hand, Deshaun Watson had another disappointing season, as he missed most of it due to his season-ending shoulder injury in Week 10. Watson managed to start in 6 games, achieving a winning record of 5-1. Across the six games, Watson accumulated 1115 yards, throwing 7 touchdowns and 4 interceptions.

Deshaun who signed a 5-year $230 million contract with the Browns in 2022, has played just 12 games across two seasons. This has turned his deal to look like an absolute bust. Watson is one of the league’s top QBs, however injuries and suspensions have limited his playing time throughout his NFL career, impacting his overall statistics. His $230 million contract is looking even more of a bust as $66 million Joe Flacco carries the team in his stead.

Cleveland Browns’ High-Stakes Gamble

The Cleveland Browns needed a strong quarterback to start for them in the 2022 season. They had their eyes on Deshaun Watson and traded with the Houston Texans. Criticism arose from the fans and critics alike as they signed a $230 million contract extension with Watson amidst the harassment cases that were levied against him.

Just before the 2022 season was about to begin he received an 11-game suspension and a $5 million fine for violating the NFL’s personal-conduct policy. As a result, he missed 11 games last season, contributing to the Browns’ failure to reach the playoffs.

The harassment charges against Watson were dismissed, raising expectations for his uninterrupted play with the Browns. However, due to a series of injuries, he again missed 11 games this season. Despite their 11-5 record, the Browns had to start games with four different quarterbacks.

Despite investing heavily in Deshaun Watson, the Cleveland Browns couldn’t utilize him as their starting quarterback. Trusting heavily on Watson was Cleveland’s biggest mistake. Currently, veteran Joe Flacco is the starting quarterback who has managed to secure four wins in the last five games. But the Browns are eager for Watson who is committed to the team until 2026, to return in good health next season and drive them to a Super Bowl victory.