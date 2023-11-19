TV Personality Urges Taylor Swift to Ditch “Illiterate” Travis Kelce After ‘Embarrassing’ Past Tweets Resurface

Twitter is a land of never-ending memory, where the past never fades away. This truth has recently come to light, with fans of pop icon Taylor Swift uncovering tweets from Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, some dating back to his college days in 2010.

Swift fans, known for their dedication, scoured through Kelce’s old tweets. Initially, the findings seemed benign, even amusing—a few misspellings of “Chipotle” here and there. However, the narrative took a sharp turn when a famous TV personality brought to light some of Kelce’s more disparaging comments.

During a recent episode of “The View,” moderator Whoopi Goldberg noted that some tweets dated back to 2010, a period when Kelce was in his early twenties. Co-host Joy Behar, an 81-year-old self-proclaimed Swiftie, explored these resurfaced posts, expressing her disappointment and concern over the content, especially given the recent romantic links between Swift and Kelce. “He’s illiterate is more to the point,” the host explained.

Joy Behar’s opinions are highly regarded, thanks to her extensive experience and her role as a co-host on “The View.” Renowned for her direct approach and keen political insights, she is recognized for her willingness to tackle tough issues head-on.

Joy Behar Is Appalled by Travis Kelce’s Past Tweets

According to an article by Entertainment Weekly, Behar, with a tone of disbelief, read aloud several of Kelce’s since-deleted tweets. The posts critiqued the appearance of women in a manner that Behar found distasteful and disrespectful. One tweet, for instance, said, “Damn the Clippers girls, they gotta be the s—-y girls that don’t make the Lakers girls team, cuz they all were ugly.”

While others made superficial comments about women’s appearances. One tweet read, “Why can’t girls hide they back fat?” Yet another tweet that was brought up, “I feel like if you want to be a cheerleader, you have to pass a beauty test. There’s too many ugly cheerleaders out here, smh.”

Behar’s co-host went on to defend the NFL star, expressing that Travis Kelce was younger when he made those remarks. “Why do you care what he thinks?” Goldberg pressed.

Joy Behar’s concern was evident, as she expressed her admiration for Swift‘s influence on young voters and her reluctance to see the singer, “I’m a Swiftie and I love her because she’s getting young people out to vote, so I don’t want her to be stuck with this idiot.”

Goldberg attempted to lighten the situation by likening it to a parental dilemma, acknowledging the inability to control who one’s child brings home. Sunny Hostin, another panelist, suggested that Kelce has probably matured since those tweets, attributing such remarks to the underdeveloped frontal lobe of young adults.