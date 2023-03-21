“Two GOATs Unite”: Tom Brady’s Photo With Mr. Beast Leads to Crazy Collab Speculations

Tom Brady, the undisputed GOAT of the National Football League, called it quits earlier this year. Although he had announced his retired last year as well, the star QB decided to come back to the competition for one more season.

However, after a rather ordinary year, Brady decided to end his NFL stint for the second, and probably the final time a little while ago. Since then, Tom has been spending a lot of time with his children. However, Brady just can’t stay away from the spotlight for a very long time and it seems like he has now taken a massive step that will allow him to rule the headlines once again.

Tom Brady & Mr. Beast are making fans go crazy

Tom recently posted a picture with renowned philanthropist and YouTuber Mr. Beast on his Twitter account with the caption, “thanks for all you do.” As expected, fans went absolutely berserk as soon as the picture dropped. While many claimed that even at 45, Tom looks as young as Mr. Beast, some also speculated that Brady might be planning an NFL comeback.

Fans claimed that as Brady landed in Greenville North Carolina, there is a chance that he might be in talks with the Panthers. However, most others opined that Brady’s main and probably only aim behind the Greenville visit was to shoot a very special video with Jimmy Donaldson, aka Mr. Beast.

How does Tom Brady not look that much older than you? lol — ℝ (@rickmcgovern) March 21, 2023

literally when you have the spirit in helping. it never goes away. some people just will always look young — Raine (@imabackseatboy) March 21, 2023

Two of the most watched people in the world! Doing a collab i hope?? @tombrady @MrBeast — The Best of Live Audio (@BestLiveAudio) March 21, 2023

GOAT supporting GOAT. You love to see it! — Shaun McKnight (@ShaunMcKnight) March 21, 2023

Is this a farm? Because all I see are goats — greg (@greg16676935420) March 21, 2023

Jimmy is only 24 years old while Brady is 45. However, after looking at Tom’s smile, physique, and demeanor in the now viral photo, it is truly hard to believe the NFL GOAT is actually almost twice as old as the GOAT of YouTube.

Is Tom Brady trying to change the public perception after FTX debacle?

Tom Brady’s public image took a massive dent when it was revealed that FTX had crashed. Tom, along with his ex-wife Gisele had invested a large chunk of their wealth into the crypto exchange firm which filed for bankruptcy a while back.

Brady and Gisele had also appeared in several commercials for FTX, which is why they ended up drawing a lot of flak online as many people lost their savings after the crypto exchange crashed. In fact, both the stars were also named in a lawsuit which was filed on behalf of American consumers upon FTX debacle.

With Tom posing alongside Mr. Beast, it wouldn’t be wrong to assume that the two stars might collaborate to help a social cause. This eventually might help ease the heat which has been directed towards the NFL legend for quite a while now.