Two NFC Teams Are Reportedly Targeting Shedeur Sanders as a Top Prospect, and the Giants Are One of Them

The 2024 season is far from over, yet the buzz around next year’s NFL Draft is already here! The Buffaloes’ star and Coach Prime’s son, Shedeur Sanders, is one of the highest-projected candidates and is expected to be picked in the top three. And according to recent reports, two NFL franchises have already set their sights on the quarterback.

The New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys (divisional rivals) are reportedly considering Sanders as a “top target,” according to NFL Rookie Watch. The quarterback is more inclined towards the Cowboys considering his father, Deion Sanders’ Super Bowl run with the team, and having grown up in Texas, the report further states.

However, the Giants are equally determined to draft Shedeur, having released Daniel Jones this week. They now have a QB room to rebuild. Moreover, GM Joe Schoen attended Colorado’s matchup against Utah, along with a crew of over 20 scouts.

Shedeur Sanders is reportedly a “top target” for both the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants. Many NFL scouts reportedly believe Sanders “prefers” the Cowboys, given his father’s history, where he grew up, and his ties to Jerry Jones. However, the Giants have reportedly been… pic.twitter.com/peONc4s01B — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) November 23, 2024

Dallas seems to be a more favorable first home for Sanders with Cowboys legend Michael Irvin also backing the possibility. In a recent appearance on The Herd, the former wide receiver suggested trading QB Dak Prescott and getting the Buffs signal caller as a replacement for the new season.

Both teams are determined to restructure their franchise, starting with acquiring new talent on their roster from next year’s Draft. In the midst of the speculations, Shedeur and Deion have been dropping cryptic hints about the developments. While the quarterback has been mostly subtle, Coach Prime has not.

Deion and Shedeur Sanders’ draft thoughts

With Jones’ release from the Giants, franchise President John Mara released a statement about the decision which was shared by ESPN. This post was interestingly liked by Shedeur, which set the rumors alight online. However, there is a person who might play a part in deciding the collegiate’s future as a pro, his mentor at Colorado and home.

Coach Prime hasn’t minced his words while sharing his thoughts on his son’s draft. Just last month, he liked a clip of Insider Todd McShay speculating that the Panthers and Cleveland would be two teams Deion would make his son steer clear of. More recently, the HC was asked directly if he would “step in” if an unfavorable team drafts Sanders, to which Deion had a straight answer.

“Yeah, but I’m not gonna do it publicly, I’d do it privately,” Deion said before adding that he’ll fulfill his fatherhood duties for Sanders as well as Travis Hunter. “I’m going to be a dad until the cows come home, and with Travis as well.”

Shedeur Sanders has certainly generated the most interest when it comes to the 2025 draft and also stands at the top of NIL valuations. It will be interesting to see if the quarterback follows in his father’s footsteps and goes to Dallas or joins the Giants as the signal-caller of their new regime.