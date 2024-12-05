“You’re a Beast, a DAWG, You’re CMC Baby”: Cancer Survivor Inspires Christian McCaffrey to Come Back Stronger

Dec 1, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) warms up prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Christian McCaffrey has had one of the unluckiest seasons of his career this year. After coming back from a devastating Achilles tendinitis last month, he has found himself back in the Injury Reserve (IR) after sustaining a PCL injury against the Bills in Week 13. Despite the setbacks, the 49ers star remains unfazed, no thanks to his inspirational fans.

Advertisement

After news broke that CMC would be missing the entirety of the 2024 season, the RB’s fan, a Cancer survivor named Derrick, posted a video on “X” to send good vibes his way. In it, Derrick revealed that before one of his surgeries, McCaffrey gifted him a football, which was a “surreal moment” for the lifelong 49ers fan.

This gesture made him ready for the surgery, and today, he is cancer-free, Derrick added. Through his video, the 49ers fan extended the same positivity to CMC and encouraged the RB to make a roaring comeback.

“Bro, so get ready. Get healthy man. [for] I have faith that you’ll be back in your peak form in no time. Bro, you’re a beast, a dawg, you’re CMC baby!”

Fortunately, the video message reached Christian, who seemed elated by the positivity. The RB first complimented Derrick for being an inspirational figure and then promised 49ers fans that he, along with Derrick, would soon be back to their best fitness in no time.

You’re an inspiration brother. We’ll both come back stronger than ever. #GodBless https://t.co/voyW1lSfIJ — Christian McCaffrey (@CMC_22) December 4, 2024

Luckily for McCaffrey, he is blessed with inspiring figures in his fanbase. CMC knows it too, and this is why he started ‘The Logan Project’ to give back to children’s hospitals.

The story behind The Logan Project

Similar to Derrick, Christian had sent a signed football to a 12-year-old Cancer patient named Hale. Unfortunately, the kid couldn’t survive the battle against the illness. Apart from losing a “huge fan,” the loss hit hard when Hale’s family let CMC know that the 12-year-old was buried in his jersey. It was at this moment that CMC realized the impact an athlete makes in people’s lives.

“It hit me pretty hard because they told me that he got buried in my jersey,” he told People. “I think you always understand that as an athlete and somebody who’s in the spotlight, you have an impact on people — but I didn’t know to that extent.”

Though CMC did assist the family with the funeral expenses, he knew that this alone wasn’t enough. The 49ers star then decided to fulfill Hale’s dream — he provided Xbox consoles to kids around the world so they could easily communicate with each other.

CMC did so by starting The Logan Bowl where he and his peers live stream a Madden Tournament. The funds raised are then distributed across children’s hospitals for Xbox console purchases.

It’s heartening to see the NFL star give back. Gestures like this show just how grateful CMC is for the position he’s found himself in.