“I’m Sick About That Second One”: Finishing Behind George Pickens Due to Brock Purdy’s Absence Left a Bad Taste in Brandon Aiyuk’s Mouth

In 2023, Brandon Aiyuk put up his best season in San Francisco, yet he and the 49ers came up short in the Big Game against the KC Chiefs. Currently, in his fifth year in the league, the Arizona State alum feels that he has done enough for the team to warrant a lucrative extension; however, things haven’t progressed as well as he thought. During Aiyuk’s recent chat on the ‘NightCap‘ podcast, while discussing the speculations about the contract negotiations, co-host Chad Johnson couldn’t help but shower praise on the Niners star and at the same time named a few accolades he achieved in his fourth-year in the Bay Area. But to his surprise, Aiyuk revealed how his biggest achievement from last year left him gutted.

During the conversation, the former Bengals receiver asserted that Aiyuk is among the top five wideouts in the league, even mentioning that he tallied 75 catches for 1342 yards last season, a vast improvement from the previous year. He also mentioned his yards per catch of 17.9, which ranked second only to Steelers star George Pickens. Therefore, Ocho believes that there shouldn’t be a shred of doubt in the minds of the 49ers’ front office to agree to a massive extension.

Aiyuk, however, shifted the focus to his yards per catch stats and voiced his disappointment about finishing behind Pickens. The 49ers man revealed that he led the league for the entire regular season until in the last week when the Steelers wideout edged out. That very week, Aiyuk’s QB, Brock Purdy, was missing from the field, which the former believes to be the reason behind Pickens surpassing him. He said,

“I am sick about that second one (Yard per Catch) because I finished 2nd. You know who was first, Pickens was first. I am leading the whole entire year. In the last game of the season, Pickens didn’t have no catches in the last game. Purdy didn’t play; they sent me out there and I lost in the last week so I’m mad about that.”

Nonetheless, Ocho made the case for Aiyuk to be paid like a real WR1 as he feels the San Francisco star receiver has qualities that separate him from the others in the league.

Ocho Explains What Sets Brandon Aiyuk Apart

While it’s no secret that players don’t like to talk about their contract negotiations outside the building, Chad Johnson made a case for Aiyuk to get that contract he craves. He asserted that as outsiders looking in, there are certain traits in his game that people often fail to notice. He doesn’t like how players get touchy when someone brings up money or contract extension in a conversation too, as Ocho believes Brandon is invaluable to the 49ers’ offensive schemes.

He considers Aiyuk to be the team’s leading receiver who is capable of playing wherever he is deployed and capable of outplaying any type of defensive formation or scheme set for him. The 49ers WR has distinguished himself as one of the wideouts who can be efficient and adept enough to even play without an Offensive Coordinator. So he is baffled by San Francisco’s unwillingness to give him that deal.

“There are certain things that we can see from outside looking in and I can see. You are so f*cking valuable to that offence,” Ocho said. “You’re what I call a true number 1 who can play on the outside, can play on the inside, you can beat any godd*mn coverage that is out there. You are one of the few players in the NFL that plays receiver where you don’t need your Offensive Coordinator’s help to get open.”

Ocho feels Aiyuk should make $30-$32 million annually through his new contract, which is understandable because the market for good receivers has blown up ever since Hill’s $120 million contract. The Buccaneers are giving Evans $26 million annually and even Deebo is getting nearly $24 million yearly. Despite Chad feeling Aiyuk is a $30 million receiver, his market valuation, as per Spotrac, stands at $24 million.

The 49ers have one of the most expensive rosters, and their owners have already stated that they would be willing to give their QB Brock Purdy a massive contract in 2025. Keeping Brandon would be a difficult proposition, as they might have to let go of Deebo or Kittle, both with massive contracts. This draft class is abundant with talented receivers and San Francisco might be able to get one on a rookie contract. In that case, trading Aiyuk might not be the end of the world.