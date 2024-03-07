Tyrann Mathieu Wants to “Rant” After Broncos Cut Justin Simmons to Clear $18.2 Million

Justin Simmons was cut by the Denver Broncos, saving them $18.2 million in salary cap space. The former Boston College athlete is one of the best safeties currently playing. And his contract reflected the same. He was the sixth highest-paid athlete at his position before getting cut from the Broncos. And obviously, the decision to cut one of the best in the game will always ruffle some feathers. But the Broncos seem to have upset the wrong guy.

Tyrann Mathieu, a highly talented safety himself, currently playing for the New Orleans Saints, was not very impressed by the move. He took to X to express his irritation, saying, “I want to go on a rant because my favorite safety got released but he’s a pro’s pro & one of the best in the game. He will land on his feet!” But it did end on a hopeful note.

Averaging almost four interceptions in his career, with 30 in 8 seasons, he has a stellar resume and elite numbers. The cuts have been coming in fast as the salary cap number needs to be met and teams such as Buffalo and Broncos have cleared house fast. That has meant that teams with purchasing power and a need for elite talent are open for business.

Players like Simmons, Joy Poyer from the Buffalo Bills, and even Russell Wilson will soon find a home. It might be that they have to take pay cuts or deals that are team-friendly, but even those situations might turn out to help them take their careers to the next level.

Tyrann Mathieu Predicts a Safe Return for Justin Simmons

As Tyrann Mathieu points out, he’ll land on his feet. And for someone like Simmons, the chance to compete at the highest level has not really come in the 8 years with the Broncos. He did improve his craft and learned how to survive in one of the toughest leagues in the world but he does not have the silverware to show for it. So to join a competitive team right now could be the right move for him.

There are multiple teams that could benefit from a safety as talented as him. Teams like the Cardinals, Panthers, and Atlanta are in need of improving their safety units. So the options are plenty for Justin Simmons. But there are unfortunately a lot of other safeties out in the open market. So will the laws of demand and supply convince Simmons or other safeties to play for less? maybe. Or will they end up finding value in some building team that has the cap space? The wait-and-watch part of the NFL off-season has begun.