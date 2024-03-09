“Just Wasting Time”: Fans Debate as Russell Wilson Meets New York Giants Before Flying Out to Pittsburgh

As everyone had feared, Russell Wilson has been informed that the Broncos will release him before the start of the new league year on March 13th. As soon as the news broke, potential suitors for the former Badgers star might have started popping up, as Wilson wasted no time jetting off to meet clubs that are eager to sign him. According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, the former Seahawks QB was recently spotted at New York’s Newark Airport after he met the Giants — and before resuming his journey to Pittsburgh where he will meet with the Steelers.

This news elicited mixed reactions from Giants fans, while Steelers fans appeared to be on board. Some supporters expressed the sentiment that the Giants are merely wasting Russell Wilson’s time, asserting that he truly belongs in Pittsburgh. On the other hand, there were those who saw Wilson’s potential move to New York as a wise decision, emphasizing his ability to contribute to the growth of any quarterback they might draft.

Moreover, a part of the fanbase argued that Russell Wilson is unlikely to move to the Big Apple because the franchise still views Daniel Jones as their main man. However, some embraced the idea of witnessing Wilson play at MetLife Stadium. Many even speculated that while he may have entertained the Giants by meeting with them, his true destination is Pittsburgh, and they are confident he won’t leave the city without signing with the Steelers. They also urged the Steelers to secure his commitment as soon as he lands, emphasizing the urgency of finalizing the deal. Take a look:

Wilson has emerged as an interesting choice for both the Steelers and the Giants, both desperately needing a QB to shake things up, as their first-round picks haven’t lived up to the billings.

Is Russell Wilson the Perfect Fit for the Giants’ QB Room?

Russell Wilson will undoubtedly be an upgrade over any QB currently in the Giants QB room. Despite his struggles in Denver, the Super Bowl XLVIII winner is still capable of delivering good performances when surrounded with proper offensive weapons. Presently, the G-Men have only one healthy quarterback on their roster — Tommy De Vito. Daniel Jones, who suffered a season-ending ACL injury, is still going through rehab and there is a chance he won’t recover before the start of next season. Last but not least, Tyrod Taylor, who started five games last season, is very likely to become a free agent.

Daniel Jones, who signed a 4-year $160 million contract extension with the franchise just a year ago, has played only a full season in his time in the Big Apple. He has been riddled with injuries which include two neck injuries and a torn knee ligament. It is hard to build a roster around a QB who spends most of his time warming the bench. And whenever he has played, he hasn’t shown anything to inspire confidence. In six games last season, he threw for only 909 yards, three total touchdowns, and six interceptions.

Both Tyrod Taylor and De Vito deputized for him. Taylor played 11 games, starting five, and threw for 1,341 yards with 5 touchdown passes and only two interceptions. Before his run ended, De Vito played 9 games, starting 6, and threw for 1,101 yards along with 8 touchdowns and was picked off only thrice.

On the other hand, Wilson had his worst season statistically since joining the NFL but still managed to throw for 3,070 yards with 26 Touchdowns and threw only 8 picks. He also rushed for 341 yards and contributed 3 rushing TDs.

Russell Wilson brings a wealth of experience to depleted and unstable QB rooms and will be willing to play on a league minimum, thus saving cap space. Nonetheless, the chances of him being a New York Giant seem slim because the Steelers are a better project and have a better team on paper with an established headman. If they manage to land him, it will be game-changing indeed.