Tyreek Hill and Former KC WR Miss the Days With the Chiefs After Colts Win

Time crunch? Get all your NFL news here in just 60 words

The Kansas City Chiefs haven’t looked like themselves all season. Five one-score losses, inconsistency in big moments, and a passing attack that has felt jittery by their usual standards. So when they pulled off a vintage, late-game, Patrick Mahomes-driven comeback to beat the Colts in overtime on Sunday, it felt like something familiar from the peak Mahomes era had finally resurfaced.

Advertisement

Coincidentally enough, that familiar feeling seemed to reach someone far outside Arrowhead Stadium: former Chiefs receiver Daurice Fountain. Shortly after KC’s walk-off win, Fountain posted a photo to his Instagram Story: a throwback from the 2021 season, featuring the entire Chiefs wide receiver room from that year.

Tyreek Hill, Mecole Hardman, Demarcus Robinson, Byron Pringle, Marcus Kemp, and Fountain himself all stood together in one frame. It was a snapshot of a time when the Chiefs’ offense felt equal parts electric and inevitable. And the wideout captioned it simply: “Miss it fasho.”

However, the moment that really triggered conversation was when another ex-Chiefs wideout, Tyreek Hill, reposted the photo. It was a small gesture, but given everything swirling around the Cheetah’s life right now, it didn’t go unnoticed.

Cheetah and Fountain missing KC ❤️ pic.twitter.com/GE5I8ennRJ — Burner Boy (@MiraRoadKCChief) November 24, 2025

The eight-time Pro Bowler is currently out for the season after tearing his ACL in Week 4, a brutal injury that also placed his Miami future in doubt. Earlier this month, Hill stunned fans by quietly changing his Instagram bio to “Unemployed,” a single word that instantly sent Dolphins fans into speculation mode.

While some saw it as frustration, others took it as a cryptic hint about what Miami has told him behind closed doors, especially with a massive $51.9M cap hit looming in 2026.

And to top it all, while recovering from surgery, Hill has also started dabbling in DJing, teasing a full pivot with clips of him behind a rig, captioned “DJCheetah” as he experiments with beats and transitions.

So seeing him repost a picture from his Kansas City days, especially from the 2021 group that included his closest teammates, felt emotionally heavier than it looked. Does he regret leaving the Chiefs for a better contract? Or is Hill just missing what winning and being in the spotlight feel like?

Questions like these emerge for a simple reason. This comes right when Hill’s Dolphins future feels uncertain, and his relationship with the sport is shifting for the first time in his career.

That said, for Fountain, the timing was meaningful too.

He’s no longer in the league and has been publicly battling a brain tumor, making that photo even more significant. Perhaps for him, the photo represented not just a locker room, but a chapter of his life when football and life were still whole, still straightforward.