Tyreek Hill Doesn’t Want to “Bring Race into it”, But Ain’t Sure What the Cops Would Have Done if He Wasn’t ‘The Cheetah’

Oct 8, 2023; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) takes on the field prior to the game against the New York Giants at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Dolphins star Tyreek Hill was in the eye of the storm after he was detained by the Miami police hours before the team’s season-opening game. As per the team’s official handles, he was stopped and later released for a traffic violation on the way to the stadium and Tyreek talked about the incident while questioning what could have happened “if he wasn’t Tyreek Hill.”

Hill talked to the media about the incident in detail, he claimed that the police’s treatment of the incident would be different if it wasn’t for his career as a football player and his celebrity status:

“It’s hard man…I don’t want to bring race into it but sometimes gets kind of iffy when you do, so what if I wasn’t Tyreek Hill? Lord knows like what that guy or guys would have done.”

The star wide receiver was released in time for the pre-game practice and his performance was unaffected by the incident as he gave a classic Cheetah performance in the game by covering 80 yards to catch Tua’s pass and score a touchdown.

Hill was instrumental in the team’s win against the Jaguars as he caught 7 passes for 130 yards and recorded one touchdown.

When Hill was detained, multiple teammates were en route to the stadium and saw him getting pulled over. They stopped to check on him and stood by their teammate by protesting his detention with the local law enforcement.

This earned them the praise of both Hill and HC Mike McDaniel.

Dolphins HC lauds teammates for standing up for Hill

In the post-game interview, Hill thanked his teammates for standing by him. Coach McDaniel also expressed his support for Tyreek and applauded the team for “coming together in a time of need.” He said:

“Really just happy about the way our team came together when teammates were in need. I’m proud of the guys jumping in and trying to help a teammate, all the support.”

He added that the whole team was ‘pretty rattled’ from the incident but still managed to give a solid performance against the Jaguars.

In the game, the Dolphins were 10 points behind after the end of the 1st half but made a strong comeback led by Tyreek Hill when he scored a touchdown after catching an 80-yard pass.

The team was able to rise up from the incident and defeated the Jaguars 20-17 thanks to a last-second field goal by Sanders.