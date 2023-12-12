“Tyreek Hill is the MVP”: Even After Miami’s Loss, RGIII & Fans Want People to Put Some Respect on the WR’s Game

The Miami Dolphins recently suffered a close encounter 28-27 loss in the Week 14 game against the Tennessee Titans. While Tua Tagovailoa is facing a lot of flak after the game for his performance, WR Tyreek Hill is attracting praise from all corners.

As the game unfolded, Tyreek Hill’s game impressed former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III. He uploaded a post on X where he stated that the Dolphins star WR deserved more recognition as a potential Most Valuable Player in football.

Griffin believed that Hill’s abilities and performance on the field were outstanding and that the MVP award should not only go to quarterbacks. He’s expressing that players like Hill, who make a big difference in games, should be considered for this important award. Many fans also agreed with RGIII’s sentiment as everyone was awed by Hill’s performance today:

Tyreek Hill exited the game early due to an ankle injury but returned later, making a crucial impact with two catches, setting Miami up for a field goal to tie the game at 13-13 despite the setback. As he returned, Fins fans erupted in MVP cheers from the stands.

The Dolphins led the game by 27-13 in the fourth quarter, however, the Titans made a strong comeback to finally win the game with just one minute and 49 seconds left. Despite the loss, Hill had a commendable performance of four receptions for 61 yards.

Titans Overcome Dolphins in Surprising Thriller

Tyreek did extremely well, the Dolphins’ defense failed big time and allowed the Titans to register the win. In the final part of the game, the Dolphins started strong after the Titans made mistakes, taking a lead with a touchdown. But things turned quickly after Miami couldn’t stop DeAndre Hopkins from making big plays for the Titans.

Hopkins created chances for his team, helping them score fast and further narrow the gap. Tennessee got the ball back and executed another successful offensive drive that led to a go-ahead score with just 1:35 seconds left in the game. After the Titans took the lead and with little time left, the Dolphins’ offense couldn’t do much, leading to Miami’s loss.