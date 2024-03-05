Tyreek Hill Knocks On the Doors Of Hollywood By Opening Himself To Possible Roles In Movies

Sep 18, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) walks across the field before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill has been tearing up the NFL with his explosive performances year after year. Now as he wraps up his eighth year in the league, it seems like he wants to prove himself in another arena.

The hugely popular Bad Boys movie franchise is gearing up to return to theaters. Scheduled for release on June 7th, 2024, Bad Boys 4 has wrapped up filming, as announced by actor and comedian Martin Lawrence. He shared a picture alongside Will Smith doing a friendly fist bump and wrote of X platform,

“WRAPPED!! Nothin’ but Magic every time I’m with my guy. See y’all June 7 for @BadBoys 4!!”

The Cheetah quickly quoted the tweet, expressing interest in joining the film with a comment stating, “If y’all need an extra, I’m local.” However, his fans were quick to mention that he missed the chance since shooting was already done. Yet, some were excited about the idea of seeing Miami Dolphins WR with legendary actors Will Smith and Martin Lawrence together.

However, Tyreek Hill isn’t ready yet to give up football. In the 2023 season, he had his best stats ever when he recorded 119 receptions, 1799 yards, and 13 touchdowns. While there was speculation he might break 2000 receiving yards, he fell short by 200 yards at the end of the season. However, he is gearing up to play for the Dolphins again next year, aiming for his second Super Bowl win and eyeing that elusive 2000-yard milestone.

Tyreek Hill’s Surprising Retirement Plans

The Cheetah has manifested his retirement plans many times. He once revealed his wish of becoming a p*rn star during a conversation with Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Mike Evans. This revelation did leave Evans and NFL fans stunned for a moment, though it’s likely he was kidding. However, it appears Tyreek Hill is now considering a shift to the film industry instead.

Tyreek Hill also surprised the NFL community by announcing his plans to retire after his contract with the Miami Dolphins ends in 2025. He shared that he wants to pursue a career as a full-time video game streamer and also hopes to launch his own Esports franchise.

Hill is already live streaming on Twitch and enjoying games like Fortnite, but he is aiming to take it to the next level. Clearly a huge gaming fan, the 29-year-old wide receiver has just two more football seasons left if he sticks to his retirement plans.

However, his most recent retirement plan is to become a football coach, and would like to train high school kids and then work his way up. He stated,

“I got a dream of being a coach whenever I’m done playing. High school, I want to work my way up… I feel like I would be serving a bigger purpose if I’m able to be with a school, that way I’d be able to touch a whole area.”

It must be tough to see him speaking of his retirement plans so early, but who knows what the future holds for him? Perhaps he will pursue a career in acting, gaming, a football coach, or maybe all of them at once!