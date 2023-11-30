Tyreek Hill Reacts After His Backflip Celebration Leads To Suspension Of NFL Videographer

Tyreek Hill is one of the best wide receivers around in the NFL. However, he has been fined numerous times for innovative and crazy TD celebrations. In the Week 6 game against the Panthers, the Dolphins WR pulled another one of his crazy celebrations. But this time, it wasn’t Hill who paid the ultimate price.

It was the Dolphins’ NFL videographer who bore the brunt of the Cheetah’s actions. In game week 6 against the Carolina Panthers, Tyreek Hill scored the third touchdown for the Dolphins and celebrated by grabbing the videographer Kevin Fitzgibbons’ phone and recording himself doing a backflip.

Hill was penalized for using external props in the game with a 15-yard penalty. Nevertheless, the League itself posted the celebratory video on its UK social media account. It was later deleted. A month after the incident, the NFL decided to suspend the videographer for the rest of the season, according to the Athletic.

The league has been doling out fines and punishments like candy, and Fitzgibbons is now their latest recipient. The young videographer recently confirmed his suspension via X (formerly Twitter) and added that his credentials as an NFL videographer have been suspended. In the video, he said,

” The NFL has let me know that I would be suspended for the rest of the season and possibly for good. They said regardless of whether I knew the celebration was coming or not, I still had to be disciplined and that I shouldn’t have jumped on the sidelines after the play,” followed by, “One was the best moments of my life turned upside down in a matter of seconds. I get why the NFL had to make this decision and I wish I could have done something to prevent it.”

This news has sent a shockwave through the NFL world, and fans didn’t shy away from calling the league out. Even Cheetah made a response.

Tyreek Hill Gives a Sarcastic Reply to the League

The Dolphins WR has known Fitzgibbons even before his Miami days. On X, Cheetah retweeted the video with a cheeky dig at the league’s propensity to fine players for small things. His post said,

“I would comment but I could get fined.”

The NFL has penalized Hill on multiple occasions. The total amount comes down to a whopping $150000, as per SportingNews. Nonetheless, the videographer’s suspension didn’t sit right with the fans. They pointed out the hypocrisy on the league’s part and expressed their reactions to the whole fiasco. Reacting to X, they said,

This fan wrote, “The No Fun League strikes again.”

Another fan chimed in and said, “So the league posted his video, got the views and attention…Then suspended him & if anyone speaks out on it they get fined? This can not be legal.”

Another wrote,” Hire him as a personal filmer or something since you got him fired ngl.”

A fan asked for leniency from the league and said, “Let’s not go back to the “No Fun League” days. Give this kid a break. You should want people with this kind of passion associated with the league. He should be celebrated, not suspended.”

In recent times, the League has faced criticism for levying ludicrous fines and penalties on players for minor infractions. Many, like J.J. Watt, have even accused the NFL of stealing money from the players.

Miami and Hill are 8-3 this season. Hill has already accumulated 1324 yards this season and can break the 2000-yard barrier, considering his next 3 oppositions have below .500 winning records. They take on the Commanders on the 3rd of December.