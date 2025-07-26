“He Outplayed Patrick Mahomes”: Cris Carter Refuses to ‘Downgrade’ Jalen Hurts After Cam Newton’s Hot Take

Jalen Hurts finally walked under the falling confetti this year, instead of walking away from it like he did in 2022. The Oklahoma alum got his hands on the Lombardi Trophy after starring in the Super Bowl a few months ago at the Superdome in New Orleans. The NFL crowned the Eagles as champions and Hurts as the game’s MVP. Yet, somehow, he still doesn’t get the credit he deserves. Many continue to leave him out of the conversation when discussing the top quarterbacks in the league.

In fact, one could argue that Hurts outplayed Patrick Mahomes in both Super Bowl matchups, despite only winning one. That’s exactly what Hall of Famer Cris Carter suggested when he jumped to Hurts’ defense following Cam Newton’s hot take questioning the Oklahoma alum’s ability to play the quarterback position at an elite level and his place among the elite QBs.

” I look at the last two Super Bowls he was in against Patrick Mahomes. He outplayed Patrick Mahomes, and he should get credit for that.” Carter said

Cam recently left Hurts out of his top 10 QB rankings, claiming that the Alabama alum hasn’t done enough to earn a spot. According to Newton, Hurts has the talent, but he doesn’t play at an elite level, and he doesn’t need to, because of the elite roster surrounding him. Despite facing backlash and personal attacks for his stance, Newton didn’t back down.

But Hurts isn’t without support. Some of the NFL’s most respected voices have come to his defense. Carter praised Hurts for doing what matters most as a quarterback: winning. He pointed out that plenty of great QBs like Joe Montana, in the past, played with talented supporting casts and still received credit for the team’s success. So, why should Hurts be treated any differently?

Carter emphasized that playing quarterback in Philadelphia is one of the toughest jobs in the league. The mental and physical toll is immense, and the pressure to deliver is constant. Hurts has handled all of it while continuing to take the Eagles to Super Bowls.

He’s also played a major role in the resurgence of players like Saquon Barkley. Jalen Hurts’ dual-threat ability, his capacity to run and pull defenders, creates space and opportunities for others. His growth as a quarterback continues, even with all the talent around him, and it’s unfair to downplay his impact simply because the Eagles have built a strong roster.

” I think if we are still measuring a QB, the number one way to measure a QB is- Did he win? What Jalen Hurts is doing is not his fault, like he’s filling the roles of being the captain of the ship. Now, they are a lot better team and an organization having someone because it’s tough being a QB in Philadelphia. I don’t think they are giving him enough credit. I do believe he is right outside of that top ten but I’m not going to downgrade him because he plays around a talented roster.”

The level of disrespect Jalen Hurts receives is unreal. Cam Newton criticized the Eagles quarterback for throwing just 2,900 yards last season, claiming that number isn’t good enough to warrant a spot in the top ten. But the Alabama alum has already proven he can elevate his game when it matters most.

Back in 2022, Hurts threw for over 3,700 yards, rushed for more than 750, and accounted for 35 total touchdowns, showcasing his dynamic skill set and dual-threat capability. He consistently puts his body on the line, especially on the infamous “Tush Push,” using his physicality and toughness to power through defenders and absorb punishment most quarterbacks couldn’t handle.

Yes, Hurts could put up gaudier numbers if he wanted to, but why should he? Last season, he let Saquon Barkley shine while still managing to capture the spotlight on the biggest stage. And when the Chiefs found a way to slow Barkley down, Hurts stepped up and delivered. That’s exactly the kind of quarterback you want leading your team, one who sacrifices stats for wins and always rises when it counts.