Tyreek Hill Reveals The Simple “Secret” That Makes Him the Fastest NFL Player

Tyreek Hill recently took his talents across the Atlantic Ocean, hosting a training camp for kids in Paris through his Soul Runner Speed Academy. The NFL star put the young athletes through their paces, sharing drills and workouts that might just shape the league’s future stars.

Advertisement

During the session, one aspiring route runner couldn’t resist asking Tyreek Hill a question about the secret behind his legendary speed. True to his fun nature, Hill initially said, “A magician never reveals his secret.” But he didn’t leave the kids with that.

The Miami Dolphins wide receiver opened up about his journey from Garden City Community College to NFL stardom:

“Dedication is the biggest thing. I work my tail off. To be where I am today, as you can see I’m about the same height as you, and I’m probably one of the best guys in the NFL. So, it’s simple, man! I know it sounds simple, but you got to really want to do it. I’m fast because I ran every day.”

Hill shared stories of his intense workouts with his father, highlighting how he prioritized training over video games. His message was very clear success comes from relentless effort, not just natural talent.

This Paris training camp not only gave local kids a chance to learn from one of the NFL’s best but also offered a glimpse into the mindset that turned Hill into a gridiron sensation.

Before wrapping up, the Cheetah had some additional wisdom to impart to the young athletes. His words of advice served as both motivation and a reality check, reminding the kids that the path to NFL greatness is paved with sweat and determination.

Tyreek Hill Urges Youth To Dedicate Themselves Fully In Their Chosen Craft

Hill’s swagger on the NFL field is undeniable, but when it comes to mentoring kids, he shows a softer side. At his Paris training camp, Hill addressed a common concern among young athletes which is the fear of not getting noticed if they don’t get to a big-name college.

Hill offered some advice, drawn from his own experience,

“I feel like, for me, I went to a small school so, if you’re good, they’ll find you. Feel me? And Work hard, dedicate yourself to your craft, and just listen to them, you’ll be alright.”

If we look back at Hill’s journey to NFL stardom, it is a testament to this dedication. After high school, he wasn’t on the radar of top college programs. But his exceptional speed and athleticism at Garden City Community College gradually caught the eye of college coaches. This led to a transfer to Oklahoma State University and later to West Alabama University.

It was Hill’s dedication and talent showcase at West Alabama that ultimately caught the attention of the Kansas City Chiefs, who selected him in the 2016 NFL Draft. So, Tyreek Hill’s advice to the young athletes wasn’t just empty words – it was a reflection of his own path to success.