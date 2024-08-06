Tyreek Hill Reveals Why He Refused to Race IShowSpeed Despite Inviting Him to Training Camp

Tyreek Hill is known as the Cheetah of the NFL, often dubbed the fastest man in the league. However, when it came time to prove this against YouTube streamer IShowSpeed, things took an unexpected turn.

Advertisement

Hill had apparently invited Speed to the Dolphins’ facility for a thrilling session with the receivers. Although Speed initially failed to show up, he was mentioned again by Hill during a press conference. Hill stated during the presser that he wanted Speed to spend time with his teammates, not race.

IShowSpeed, eager to lock horns against the Cheetah of the NFL, finally made it to the facility two days later. Once the YouTuber arrived at the Dolphins’ facility, Hill threw a curveball by refusing to sprint and clarifying that he didn’t have practice that day, per his contract. And without practice, he simply couldn’t race Speed. He said:

“I can’t race you bruh ’cause I ain’t practice today… If I had practiced today, I coulda raced you. This is in my contract.”

Interestingly, a staffer of the Dolphins also backed Tyreek’s statement. However, the continuous requests kept coming in from Speed’s side, and that’s when the Cheetah decided to make it interesting.

“Whenever I pull up on you, in a full suit, with a briefcase, you know what’s in the briefcase. With my shoes on, ready to run, you know what time it is, bro,” Hill said, hinting at a future showdown under his new terms.

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill who is currently ranked as the fastest player in the NFL invited IShowSpeed to race him and when Speed showed up he didn’t race him….

pic.twitter.com/QahPgR1yKd — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) August 4, 2024

And that’s how IShowSpeed was left with nothing but disappointment. Meanwhile, the exchange only fueled online discussions questioning Hill’s reluctance.

Hill’s refusal sparks fan theories and speculation

The internet buzz proposes that Hill’s refusal might have something to do with his newly minted $90 million extension with the Dolphins. With his contract guaranteeing him a whopping $106.5 million, Hill’s got a lot to lose if he gets injured.

Just last year, a leg injury at season’s end slowed him down, and the Dolphins eventually fell short in the playoffs.

Therefore, for the majority of supporters, Hill’s decision to avoid a potential PR stunt and focus on staying injury-free could be a smart move. With his former teammates adding Super Bowl rings to their collection, he’s probably keen to prove himself when it really counts.

But let’s not forget that just days ago, Hill set the internet on fire by tweeting that he actually felt 30 at a recent practice. Perhaps the age is finally catching up to the Cheetah.