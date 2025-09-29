“I Thought This Was Foot Locker!”: IShowSpeed Stunned by Devin Booker’s Sneaker Collection

As a 42-year-old, I confess that I’ve been slow to warm to the new way that sports content is created and consumed. Watching streamers has never been my thing, but even I can’t deny that some of the most popular guys are able to peel back the curtain and show us more than we’d get just from watching a game or SportsCenter on TV.

With over 44 million followers on YouTube, IShowSpeed is one of the biggest streamers out there. He’s taken a tour of Giannis Antetokounmpo’s childhood stomping grounds with the man himself, played HORSE with Kevin Durant, and spent a day in Boston with Jaylen Brown.

In Speed’s newest video, he took a tour of Devin Booker’s warehouse, where he marveled at the Suns star’s sneaker and car collections.

Speed visits Devin Booker’s secret warehouse in Phoenix and checks out his walls of rare sneakers @DevinBook @ishowspeedsui pic.twitter.com/aYEFAsNjyA — Sole Retriever (@SoleRetriever) September 29, 2025

Upon seeing Booker’s wall of sneakers, Speed said, “Bro, I thought this was Foot Locker.” D-Book showed him his special collection of Kobe Bryant shoes, plus his Olympic wall, complete with jerseys and gold medals from the 2020 Tokyo and 2024 Paris Games and of course, his own signature Nikes.

Booker’s collection was so impressive that Speed had to count the number of sneakers on display. “How do you even get this much shoes, bro?” he asked with an incredulous laugh. After Booker told him that there were 45 shoes in each section, Speed’s attempts to calculate 45 x 6 went about as well as his dunk attempts with KD and Giannis.

Eventually, someone gave him the correct product of 270. Booker’s setup is extremely impressive, but it is a bit funny that Speed couldn’t comprehend how he had that many shoes. According to Spotrac, Booker has made $268.93 million in his 10-year career, which means he could have spent nearly $1 million per sneaker and still had some left over.

What’s even funnier is that Booker probably didn’t pay for many, if any, of his shoes, since NBA players are always swapping and gifting with each other. Anything Booker didn’t get from Kobe himself or Team USA was probably just a write-off for Nike in the end.

Booker is in a very different situation with the Suns this year, as he no longer has Durant or Bradley Beal as teammates. That “Big 3” experiment didn’t pan out, to put it mildly, but Suns fans are hoping that Booker can be the cornerstone of a new era.

The Suns have surrounded Booker with an intriguing new mix of teammates, from former Rockets Jalen Green and Dillon Brooks to rookies Khaman Maluach of Duke and Koby Brea of Kentucky, who, like Booker, is a former Wildcat shooting guard. Mark Williams was also acquired in a trade with the Hornets, and between him and Maluach, the Suns should be much better rim protectors than they were in the past.

We’ll see how it all comes together when the Suns’ regular season tips off in just over three weeks with a home date against the Kings.