Shaquille O’Neal Highlights Devin Booker’s ‘Insane’ Man Cave

When IShowSpeed livestreams with an NBA superstar, people follow. The man has over 44 million YouTube subscribers, so when you combine that with the popularity of some of the best basketball players in the world, that’s the recipe for good content.

Speed recently paid a visit to Devin Booker’s man cave, and the trip didn’t disappoint. We all have a list of things we’d wish for if we hit the lottery, and Booker has just about all of it under one roof, from a classic car collection to a golf simulator, to a 200-inch TV, to a wall of Kobe shoes and Olympic swag.

Speed was blown away by what he saw, but he wasn’t the only one. Shaquille O’Neal, who moonlighted as a Sun for about a season and a half as “The Big Cactus,” reposted an Instagram video that highlighted some of the best parts of Booker’s stash.

Shaq is always out there doing something, so it’s fair to question his motivations on this one. He has a pretty mean car collection himself, so was he really just admiring D-Book’s set of classics? Or could this be his latest attempt to lure Booker over to Reebok?

Shaq was named the president of Reebok Basketball in late 2023, and a few months later, Nike released Booker’s first signature shoe. Fans were exasperated with the kicks’ slow rollout, and in an interview, Booker himself admitted that the release could have been handled better, which led Shaq to try to recruit him by saying, “We just getting started.”

Nike seems to have smoothed things over with the Suns star, as they’ve since released over 20 color ways and are set to release the Book 2s in the spring. Booker has one wall of his man cave set aside exclusively for his Book 1s, so it seems that he’s proud to be representing the swoosh.

All eyes will be on Booker this year as he leads a new chapter in Suns history. Phoenix has one of the most drastically remade rosters in the league, with Booker the lone holdout from the former Big 3 that included Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal.

Shaq will have an even bigger platform to give his opinion, as he and Inside the NBA will be part of ESPN this coming season after so many years at TNT. It’s going to be interesting to see what he has to say about Booker and the Suns, especially if, as expected, they have some growing pains during this new era. Whatever happens, at least he complimented his man cave.