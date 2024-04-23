“He’s Supporting Me Always”: Conor McGregor Earns Praise From UAE-Based MMA Fighter for Pushing His Career

For fight fans, Conor McGregor is ‘The Notorious’ one, often touted as the bad guy and antagonist who has embraced the dark side. But for the upcoming fighter Bakhromjon Ruziev, he is an inspiration, an “always positive” guy who helps him push the limits. Ahead of his return to Naiza 59 in Almaty, Kazakhstan, the UAE-based fighter showed his gratitude towards the iconic Irish fighter.

Sitting down with Hyon Ko of The AllStar, Ruziev explained how the 35-year-old has helped him get to where he is today. Ruziev, who is also McGregor’s training partner and his Paradigm Sports fighter, became candid when it came to his buddy, thanking the Irish for managing him. He stated,

“I’m so happy for that, its a big opportunity also and he’s supporting me. He’s supporting me always, he is a nice guy, friendly, and yeah, very very nice guy, I really really really respect him, helpful, yeah, always positive. This is also one reason to go back to the cage…this is also big motivation and he is supporting me and helping me, he’s giving advice.”

Ruziev detailed on how much respect he had for McGregor. He mentioned about how McGregor always had his back and encouraged him to fight.

The Kazakh fighter will return to the cage this Friday in the Nazia Fighting Champion 59 event in Almaty Arena in the capital city of Kazakhstan. Before he reached out to express his heartfelt gratitude, Ruziev also mentioned how PFL star Brendan Loughnane connected him with McGregor, which later made him a part of his team.

McGregor, too, has publicly showed his support towards the budding fighter. For the unversed, McGregor shared a story of Ruziev, trying to get him into the limelight, to the biggest MMA promotion, the UFC.

Conor McGregor shines the light on “UFC Ready” Ruziev

While he had to claw his way to the top through sheer determination, former UFC double champion and fighter-turned-entrepreneur, Conor McGregor knows the importance of team management. His management, Paradigm Sport, has been a huge inspiration to aspiring fighters, becoming a launchpad for talents to grow into future superstars.

McGregor’s humble beginnings have certainly taught him a lot of life lessons that the 35-year-old most certainly won’t let out of his life. In December 2023, ‘Mystic Mac’ took to his Instagram, mentioning Bakhromjon Ruziev with a caption,

“New [Paradigm Sports] fighter! [UFC] ready.”

For those who are unfamiliar with the fighter, Ruziev is an undefeated fighter who has four straight wins on his resume. And with the athlete putting in the hard work, it should not be long before he will reach the top, with McGregor promoting and supporting him on the way.