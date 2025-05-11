Team Khabib Confident! Islam Makhachev Can Do Things to Jack Della Maddalena at 170lbs That Belal ‘Couldn’t’

Off the back of UFC 315 overnight, two-weight title hopeful, Islam Makhachev and his team appear supremely confident of taking out the newly-minted Jack Della Maddalena in a future pairing.

Della Maddalena, who headlined the promotion’s return to Montreal overnight, managed to land the undisputed welterweight crown in an impressive victory over defending gold holder, Belal Muhammad.

Showing off his heralded boxing over the course of five rounds, the Australian star Della Maddalena managed to turn in an impressive unanimous decision win — and to boot, won gold at the first time of trying since his brief Octagon tenure began with the Dana White Contender Series in 2021.

In the aftermath of his victory over Muhammad, Della Maddalena conversed with UFC CEO Dana White and Chief Business Officer Hunter Campbell and suggested he take on Makhachev as soon as September, in a return to home soil. However, according to Makhachev’s coach, Javier Mendez, he must be careful what he wishes for.

While Makhachev also wasted no time in announcing his intention to challenge Maddalena for a second title, Mendez believes it’s because the Dagestani fighter can do as he wills with Maddalena.

“He (Islam ) can do it all,” Mendez told Submission Radio. “Can he take Jack down? Absolutely. He can take him down. Can he outstrike Jack? Absolutely. But, is it wise to outstrike him? I feel we can,” he added.

“But it may be a better deal to do what Belal should have one,” Mendez noted, referring to Muhammad’s folly in trying to outbox Della Maddalena.

However, Mendez asserts that Makhachev won’t be making any such arrogant mistakes.

“…He’s never not listened to us as his corner, his coaches. He’s always listened to us — he’s the most disciplined, well-trained fighter I’ve ever had — in that department,” the AKA coach said, praising the lightweight champion.

Meanwhile, Makhachev himself seems happy enough to match Maddalena’s eagerness for a title fight.

Makhachev offers to fight Maddalena in his return

Despite being heavily favored with a return at the end of next month at UFC 317, it seems, however, that Makhachev will not be defending the lightweight title on the card.

Already hesitant to fight former featherweight champion Ilia Topuria, Islam has also declared he has no intention of vacating his title either. He doesn’t just want to become a champion in two divisions but hold titles at both lightweight and welterweight.

“Time to become a double champion #inshaAllah Let’s go,” Islam Makhachev tweeted overnight.

Having defeated Della Maddalena’s compatriot, Alexander Volkanovski, twice during his lightweight run, Makhachev also reminded the new champion of that fact — all while calling him out for not being good enough.

“You are not Volk (Alexander Volkanovski), I will show you different level. Keep my belt clean,” Makhachev posted.