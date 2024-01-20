Dana White Nods on Leon Edwards vs Belal Muhammad Title Fight: “Will Announce Location Next Week”

Leon Edwards is set to take on Belal Muhammad in what will be the third defense of his 170-pound title. The title shot has been a long time coming for Muhammad, who has not lost a fight in five years. For a long time now, it was understood that the fight between the two men would occur at UFC 300. However, recent comments made by Dana White suggest that this might not be the case at all.

Dana White has announced two title fights so far for UFC 300. The first one being the women’s strawweight title between Zhang and Xiaonan. The second fight recently announced was the BMF title fight between Justin Gaethje and Max Holloway. While announcing the fight between Zhang and Xiaonan, White stated that he would add two more title fights to the card. The common consensus was that Belal Muhammad vs Leon Edwards would be one of them. However, in a recent interview, when asked about the fight, Dana White said,

“I’ll probably announce that next week, where it is going to be.”

While Dana White has not stated that the fight will not take place at UFC 300, his comments suggest that the fight will headline another card and not UFC 300.

Both Edwards and Muhammad are two of the best fighters in the UFC. Unfortunately, fight between them might not be considered a super fight by the fans. It is also unlikely that UFC will put on four title fights in one card. Therefore, it appears as though Dana White has a super fight in place due to which Muhammad vs Edwards is being pushed to a later date.

Belal Muhammad vs Leon Edwards: A closer look at the welterweight title picture

Leon Edwards vs Belal Muhammad is a rematch of a fight that has been a long time coming. Muhammad was passed up for a title shot last year, which was given to Colby Covington. Since Edwards defended his title, he has been wanting a fight against Muhammad.

In multiple interviews, both Edwards and Muhammad stated that they wanted to fight at UFC 300. Unfortunately for both men, it appears as though that will not be the case anymore. While Muhammad and Edwards battle it out, the likes of Shavkat Rakhmonov are waiting in the wings for their shot at the title.