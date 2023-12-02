Arman Tsarukyan Claims to Pull a ‘Charles Oliveira’ Against Beneil Dariush at UFC Fight Night

Arman Tsarukyan and Beneil Dariush are all set to lock horns in an intriguing lightweight bout at UFC Fight Night. The event is all set to take place on December 2, 2023, at Moody Center in Austin, Texas. Currently, Arman is on a two-fight win streak from his last bouts against Joaquim Silva and Damir Ismagulov. Whereas Beneil Dariush will probably look for ways to return to the win column after his KO loss against Charles Oliveira at UFC 289.

However, it looks like Arman Tsarukyan is in a perfect mood to send Dariush back into Déjà vu as he plans to pull out a Charles Oliveira move.

In an interview with XTRA MMA, Arman Tsarukyan opened up about his upcoming fight against Dariush. He expressed that he is planning to use the tactic which was used by Oliveira at UFC 289. He said,

“The exact combination that Oliveira got him with. That is exactly what I am working on”

The 27 year old fighter further spoke about Dariush fighting style and what can be done to defeat him. Tsarukyan is currently ranked #8 in the UFC lightweight rankings while Dariush at #4. Therefore, this bout can turn out to be a plot-changing move in their career.

Arman Tsarukyan vs. Beneil Dariush overview

As the two fighters get ready to face each other inside the octagon in a five-round lightweight main event, it is imperative to look at what they bring to the fight.

Having said that, these fighters exhibit incredible combat skills with different styles. The Armenian-Russian fighter Arman Tsarukyan is a trained mixed martial artist and has a professional fighting record of 20-3-0. Whereas Dariush is an Iranian-born American professional fighter with a fighting record of 22-5-1 (Draw). He has a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu fighting style with a strong hold on takedowns and submissions.

The lightweight division is currently ruled by highly decorated fighters. The top contender’s position is held by Charles Oliveira with Justin Gaethje and then Dustin Poirier in the order later. This gives #4 Beneil Dariush and #8 Arman Tsarukyan a strong chance to move up. This will further land them rank among the top fighters and bring them closer to the title, turning trials into testimony.

However, everything depends on who wins and how the scheduled bout between the two fighters turns out to be. We are excited for yet another UFC Fight Night and can’t wait to see who takes home the victory.