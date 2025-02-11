“Uh, That Game Was Just Boring”: Matthew Stafford’s Wife Kelly Says She Started to Feel Bad for the Chiefs at One Point

Matthew and Kelly Stafford make remarks before the ribbon cutting for the Kelly and Matthew Stafford and Friends Education Center at the S.A.Y Detroit Play Center in Detroit on Monday, April 1, 2024.

Kelly Stafford never hesitates to speak her mind, and that’s exactly what she did on her latest podcast episode about Super Bowl LIX. She called the game a snooze fest and was surprised to see the Eagles dominate the Chiefs as they did. However, she also acknowledged that football is unpredictable and that sometimes an entire team can have a bad day in the most important game. It’s why she and we all love the sport.

Kelly cut to the chase when she was talking about the game on her podcast, Timeout. She opened the show by saying this will be her last episode of the season, and that they’re going out on a dull note. And by dull, she meant how the Philadelphia Eagles spanked the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday in unexpected fashion, 40-22.

The loss stunned Kelly, her co-host, and football fans everywhere. Patrick Mahomes struggled, throwing multiple interceptions, taking more sacks than usual, and only in the final minutes did the Chiefs attempt to claw back from the 40-6 deficit. It was a crushing blow for the defending champs.

“People have good and bad days, just like in regular life,” Kelly said, reacting to the loss. “Unfortunately, those bad days are the days that you need to be good, and that stinks. But you know what, it happens to everybody. And it can be a group. Your receivers had a bad day, o-line had a bad day. And it’s a team sport, so therefore, if someone is having a bad day it’s tough… Gosh, but uh, that game was just boring.”

Her co-host then talked about how stunning the Eagles’ performance was. All season long, she had been sulking over the Chiefs as a league superpower overcoming each opponent, only for them to get exposed on the biggest stage. At one point, she admitted she started rooting for the team she had grown to dislike just so the game wouldn’t be so lopsided. Kelly agreed to an extent.

“You start to feel bad,” Kelly replied. “In a weird way. Like again, a lot of those Chiefs have won a bunch of Super Bowls. But at the end of the day, you always want a good game, especially at that magnitude. Like, you don’t want, well, I know the NFL doesn’t want people turning (the game) off. But that was one of those games where it didn’t seem like it was going to turn around (for the Chiefs).”

Kelly also mentioned that she attended a Super Bowl party in Montana with her husband, Matthew, at the end of a ski trip. She noted that there were both Eagles and Chiefs fans there, making for a lively and rowdy atmosphere. But Kelly didn’t complain.

The big game felt over even before halftime. When the Chiefs got the ball back with just under a minute left in the half, down 17-0, something felt off. Still, everyone expected Patrick Mahomes to lead the team down the field and put some points on the board before halftime. Instead, he threw a pick to Zack Baun on his own 13. That’s when the game truly felt over.

It took just two plays for the Eagles to punch it in on a short AJ Brown crossing route. Then, after another three-and-out for the Chiefs, they went into the half down 24-0. It was an ugly performance—uncharacteristic of both the Chiefs and Mahomes.

Now the attention turns towards their offseason. Does Travis Kelce retire? Do they make a move for a receiver? All questions we’ll surely get answers to in the coming weeks.