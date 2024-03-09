“Ultimate Father Figure”: Playing the Same Position as Prime Time, Colorado OLB Nikhil Webb Walker Strikes a Chord With Coach Deion Sanders

The last season did not go as expected for Colorado’s head coach Deion Sanders, but he is staying optimistic and is actively building up the team’s lineup for the next season. Coach Prime brought in Nikhil Webb Walker, a defensive end with impressive skills and a solid NFL physique, sparking excitement among fans.

Before announcing his decision to join the Colorado Buffaloes in January 2024, the 6 feet 6 inches tall football star previously played two seasons with the New Mexico State Aggies. Recently, Webb Walker sat down for a short interview with the author of “Breaking Normal”, Daniel Eisenman. During the chat, he discussed his new team and shared insights on his interactions with Coach Prime. Nikil Webb Walker stated,

“It’s just great to just talk to him because he understands us as players because he’s been in that position. And obviously, he’s been a Hall of Famer. And he’s just really easy to connect with because he’s really for us, like the ultimate father figure, in my opinion.”

Nikhil described Coach Prime as the ultimate player’s coach, expressing surprise at how much he interacts with the team. Walker feels Sanders understands his players because he has been in their shoes and is a Hall of Famer himself. Moreover, he sees him as an easy-to-connect-with figure, almost like a supportive father.

Deion Sanders had a remarkable NFL career spanning 14 seasons as a cornerback for five teams. Throughout his tenure, the eight-time Pro Bowler recorded 512 tackles, 1 sack, defended 25 passes, forced 10 fumbles, and recovered 13 fumbles. His outstanding achievements have led him to both the Pro Football Hall of Fame and the College Football Hall of Fame in 2011.

Following his retirement from the league in 2005, Deion Sanders transitioned into coaching. He got a breakthrough in his coaching journey when he became the head coach of Colorado State in 2023. Although the team didn’t reach the playoffs, they showed improvement compared to their previous season.

In 2022, the Buffaloes had a 1-11 losing record. However, under Coach Prime’s leadership in 2023, they started strong, winning their first three games, and ended the season with a 4-8 record overall. Now as they prepare for the upcoming season, the Boulders are one team to look out for. It is just a matter of time before they make it to the playoffs and become a dominant force in the league.

Colorado Buffaloes Prospects in NFL Draft

The 2024 NFL Combine recently wrapped up, and now the focus is shifting towards the NFL draft for the upcoming season. In the upcoming 2024 NFL draft, there’s a buzz around four prospects from the Colorado Buffaloes.

According to NFL Draft Buzz, Kavosiey Smoke, a running back, stands at 544 in the draft rankings, while defensive lineman Jordan Dominick follows closely at 548. Additionally, running back Alton McCaskill and defensive end Sav’ell Smalls, holds rankings of 615 and 625, respectively.

The 2024 NFL draft will take place from April 25th to 27th at Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza in Detroit, Michigan. ESPN, ABC, and NFL Network will televise this three-day event, providing fans nationwide with an exciting glimpse into the future of professional football.