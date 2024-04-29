“Thank God, No One Was Injured”: Deion Sanders Gets Real About Colorado Spring Game Amid Adverse Weather

After Deion Sanders’ inaugural season with the Colorado Buffaloes, the program is gearing up for monumental growth. Despite recent adverse weather turning their multi-day spring game into a soggy affair, Coach Prime remains optimistic. Though the rain dampened the much-anticipated event, his silver lining was clear: no injuries.

Deion Sanders expressed relief at the outcome of the spring game in a recent press conference, posted by BuffsTV, emphasizing the safety of his players above all else. He kept it real when asked about the weather during the spring games and his team’s response.

“We’re trying to raise men that can handle adversity and can handle the unexpected and uh, we already know what we had. That was just an opportunity for our fan base um nationally to see us do some things that we really don’t want to show you. So, we kept everything really simplistic. We just went out there. Thank God, no one was injured. No one was hurt.” Deion Sanders said.

Deion Sanders gave a thumbs up to his team’s talent display during the rough weather spring game. Moreover, he happily confirmed no injuries and shared that players hitting the training room were there for ice massages or to treat previous injuries.

Deion Sanders is aiming high with his Colorado Buffaloes in 2024, setting lofty goals for the team. The Buffaloes’ last taste of bowl game success dates back to 2020 when they finished with a 4-2 record in the COVID-shortened season before bowing out to Texas in the Alamo Bowl.

Since joining the Pac-12 in 2011, Colorado has only reached bowl eligibility twice. However, with a return to the Big 12 slated for 2024, Sanders and the Buffaloes are eager to recapture the program’s former glory.

Deion Sanders Makes a Bold Promise at Colorado’s Spring Game

In a short but rain-soaked display of football prowess, the Colorado Buffaloes dazzled fans during their spring game, which lasted just an hour. Despite the less-than-ideal weather, a decent crowd of 28,424 showed up, although some preferred to avoid the cold and rain.

Nevertheless, Deion Sanders remained unwavering in his belief in his team’s potential and confidently stated that they have what it takes to make a bowl game appearance this year.

“God bless all of you. I would be remiss not to start our season out … without acknowledging the beautiful Miss Peggy. Where you at girl? Where’s Peggy? Peggy, wherever you are, we love you. We appreciate you and our goal is we’re gonna get you to a bowl game lady.” Deion Sanders said, per USA TODAY.

Indeed, bold moves seem to be second nature to Deion Sanders. After all, when it comes to Coach Prime, boldness is the name of the game! Coach Prime reaffirmed his commitment before the game, addressing the crowd of poncho-clad fans with gratitude for their weather endurance. He also gave a shoutout to Peggy Coppom, Colorado’s 99-year-old superfan.

Looking ahead to the 2024 season, the Buffaloes aim to secure at least two more wins for bowl eligibility. Their season kicks off on Aug. 29 against North Dakota State, followed by their first conference game against Nebraska the following week.