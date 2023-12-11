HomeSearch

Upon Acquiring Adjacent Properties Worth $5.1 Million, Jason Kelce Plans to Demolish Existing Structures to Create One Big Estate

Aniket Srivastava
Published December 11, 2023

Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce speaks to members of the media during a press conference held at the NovaCare Complex in Philadelphia on Friday, February 3, 2023. The Philadelphia Eagles will play the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII in Arizona on Sunday, February 12, 2023. Philadelphia Eagles Prepare For The Super Bowl 7. Credit – USA TODAY Sports

Entering his 13th NFL season, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce is not only advancing in the game but also expanding his real estate empire. Kelce acquired two properties adjacent to his house in Pennsylvania and plans to break down the existing structures to create one giant estate.

The 36-year-old Philadelphia Eagles center has been expanding his real estate collection. It all began in 2018, when he purchased a stylish four-bedroom home in Haverford, Pennsylvania for $680,000, grabbing a deal that saved him $120,000 from the original price. This property, occupying one acre of land, features luxurious amenities such as a pool and a spacious deck, providing beautiful views.

 

However, in the past three years, Kelce has made significant moves in the real estate game. In 2020, he acquired an 8-acre property adjacent to his house for $3.96 million and bought another house nearby for $1.35 million in September this year. Kelce’s grand vision involves combining these properties into one lavish estate by reconstructing the existing structures.

Expanding his property ventures beyond Pennsylvania, Jason Kelce recently purchased a beachside retreat in Sea Isle City, New Jersey. This four-bedroom property, situated just a block from the beach, spans three levels and includes multiple patios.

What is Jason Kelce’s Net Worth?

Jason Kelce is currently the highest-paid center in the league. Kelce signed a 1-year, $14.25 million contract with the Philadelphia Eagles after the 2022 season ended. It includes a base salary of $1.1 million, a $10.3 million signing bonus, and $14.25 million guaranteed overall. In his 13-year NFL career, he has a total career earnings of $85.9 million.

 

With a net worth of $30 million as of 2023, Jason Kelce has amassed considerable wealth. Given his financial success, it’s unsurprising that he’s venturing into creating his own extensive estate, combining properties to build a magnificent and personalized space.

Besides his football career, Jason Kelce has earned wealth through various sources. He holds endorsement deals with big brands like Old Spice, Tide, and Campbell’s Soup. Recently, Travis Kelce started dating Taylor Swift, and the “New Heights” podcast by Jason Kelce and Travis has skyrocketed to become the number-one show on Apple Podcasts. Moreover, Kelce released his documentary which also became the most-watched ever on Prime.

Aniket Srivastava

