Emmanuel Acho Blames Social Media Manager For Misquoting His Absurd Shedeur Sanders Take

If you’re your own boss, good for you. But for most people, that’s not the case. Most are workers that have to report to their bosses. And even if you think your boss is a real piece of work or even bad at their job, you’ve got to listen to them. Even NFL players like Shedeur Sanders are no exceptions to that.

The players report to the coaches. The coaches teach the players, develop them, and instruct them. That’s how it’s always been. Now, if you’re a superstar or a long-time veteran, you can get away with flouting some commands from coaches from time to time. But that certainly doesn’t apply to fifth-round rookies.

Sanders was decent in going 3-4 last season as the Cleveland Browns‘ starter, even “earning” a Pro Bowl nod as an injury replacement. But he’s in no position to question his new head coach, Todd Monken, no matter how little head coaching experience Monken has (which is none).

But that’s exactly what Emmanuel Acho said Sanders should do. “If I’m Shedeur [Sanders] or anybody else in that locker room, why am I listening to Todd Monken? What have you won on an NFL level?” he said it with a straight face.

“If I’m Shedeur [Sanders], why am I listening to Todd Monken? What have you won on an NFL level?” – @EmmanuelAcho weighs in on the Cleveland Browns hiring Todd Monken as their new head coach WE ARE LIVE RIGHT NOW, COME JOIN THE CHAT ➡️ https://t.co/f4H3dQB55c pic.twitter.com/osTy1dAvsb — Speakeasy (@speakeasytlkshw) January 29, 2026



Needless to say, Acho got so much flak for that absurd suggestion, they had to address it on the next episode of his Speakeasy YouTube show. They even pulled up several tweets from guys like Taylor Lewan and Big Cat that were calling Acho out for his ridiculous statement. But of course, Acho still found a way to try to blame someone else. In this case, his social media manager.

“You misquoted me,” Acho claimed. “[I said], ‘If I’m Shedeur or anybody in that locker room. You made it a Shedeur issue! What it was … was if I’m anybody in that locker room, why am I saying, hey Todd Monken, lead me. You out here lying, I got 10.1 million people cussing me out because you don’t know how to type.”

Acho was so worked up screaming at his employee live on air that his veins were popping out of his head. Even his co-host TJ wasn’t having it, however, calling what Acho said “spin”.

The most ridiculous part of Acho’s quote had nothing to do with Shedeur Sanders. It was the fact that he was telling players not to listen to their coaches. And for the strangest reason too.

Monken has never been an NFL head coach. Meanwhile everyone has to become a head coach for the first time at some point, everyone is a first-time head coach when they get their first head coaching job. That’s how you build experience. The logic simply doesn’t track.