Upon Wife Brittany’s Reminder, Patrick Mahomes Changing White Crocs Ends Up Disappointing Chiefs Nation

Jul 12, 2023; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes arrives with his wife Brittany Mahomes on the red carpet before the 2023 ESPYS at the Dolby Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

A few days ago, the Chiefs’ social media account teased a video of a behind-the-scenes photo op, revealing Patrick Mahomes wearing white Crocs. The two-time MVP, all suited up, stood out with his Crocs among other team captains, sending fans into a frenzy. In contrast to other teams, the defending champs, under the direction of Andy Reid, opted to have multiple captains, resulting in the photoshoot that featured six players.

The Chiefs shared the video on Instagram with the caption, “Surely QB1 didn’t wear Crocs to the playoffs captains shoot…”. The post garnered an unexpected comment from Patrick’s wife, Brittany, who refuted the Chiefs’ claim, stating that she definitely packed shoes in Mahomes’ bag for the shoot. Brittany said,

” I definitely put shoes in there….come onnnnn‍♀️ @patrickmahomes.”

Brittany’s humorous comment was well-received by the fans. They were quick to add their own witty replies, with some of them expressing how they, too, encounter similar situations in their household. Take a look: One fan said, “Every wife knows this. Its giving kylie kelce “why didn’t Jason bring jeans for Jason!“

This user wasn’t convinced if Brittany had actually packed the shoes: “Imfaoooo are you sure Brittany.“

Another fan chimed in and wrote, “props to Brittany! ❤️❤️.”

Another fan quipped, “Why didn’t Patrick bring shoes for Patrick?!“

This user expressed, “Lol the fact he still went with the crocs! “

Yet another fan quipped, “I think these ones seemed more comfortable at the time.“

Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Chris Jones, Harrison Butker, L’Jarius Sneed, and Tommy Townsend are the ones who got the honor to represent the team in the postseason. In the brief clip, Travis revealed how the players have full authority over selecting their team captain via vote. A player is favored more if he is from the city or state they are playing against. Nevertheless, the final product of the photoshoot disappointed many, as Mahomes was no longer wearing those white Crocs. Instead, he was sporting dress shoes, which were nowhere seen in the previous video, sparking all sorts of reactions.

Fans React to Patrick Mahomes No Longer Rocking the White Crocs

A few days after the Chiefs posted the behind-the-scenes teaser, the final snaps from the photo shoot were released. It became evident that Brittany did pack some shoes for Patrick, as the images depicted Mahomes ditching his white Crocs for formal footwear, leaving fans quite disappointed.

Seeing no white Crocs in the final photos, disappointed fans took to the comments to express their sentiments. A few of them even stated how Mahomes would have looked unique and different if he had worn the clogs. Take a look:

This fan said, “QB1’s Crocs would’ve been fire too. Just saying.”

Another fan wrote, “The Crocs would have been iconic if they kept them in.”

This fan felt that someone must’ve photoshopped those Crocs, noting, “We photoshopped the crocs?”

A user chimed in and stated, “Wait no crocs ??? Disappointing.”

Mahomes, with or without his Crocs, excelled in the Divisional Round bout against the Bills, throwing for 215 yards along with 2 touchdowns, leading the Chiefs to yet another AFC Championship game. Since taking over the starting role in 2018, Mahomes has gone to the AFC Championship in every season, reaching the Super Bowl thrice and winning twice. The win also makes it 3-0 for Patrick against Josh Allen in the playoffs.

They are now set to clash with the Ravens in the AFC Championship, and it will be their most challenging task this season. The Chiefs’ defense often struggles against a dual-threat QB, and Lamar Jackson brings exactly that to the table. Notably, Mahomes is 3-1 against Lamar during the regular season, and hasn’t played each other during the postseason.