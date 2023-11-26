“Is He Under Fire? Yeah, He is”: Urban Meyer’s Comments on Ryan Day are Raising a Lot of Eyebrows

Ohio State Buckeyes suffered a 24-30 loss after Michigan’s defensive back Rod Moore intercepted Kyle McCord with 25 seconds remaining in the game leading to their third straight loss against the Wolverines. Right after the devastating loss Ohio State’s head coach is facing criticism and former Buckeyes’ head coach Urban Meyer had a lot to say about Ryan Day.

Michigan alum Charles Woodson celebrated his team’s incredible win with a grand celebration, while Fox Analyst Urban Meyer felt disappointed as his former team fell in the last minute. In an interview, Meyer was asked about Ryan Day’s job security after the loss. Meyer revealed,

“No, he is not under fire. As far as job security, no, he’s not. Reality is, is he under fire? Yeah, he is. He lives in Columbus, Ohio, and he’s the Ohio State head football coach. And that’s real.”

Urban Meyer acknowledged the pressure on Ohio State’s head coach, Ryan Day, after Ohio’s loss to Michigan. He initially denied Day being under fire but then admitted the reality due to Day’s position as coach. Meyer expressed empathy for the current head coach’s family but stated that it is a tough business. However, he believes Day will bounce back, return to work in January, and focus on defeating the Wolverines.

Coach Ryan Day Left Devastated After Loss to Michigan

In the biggest Big 10 East rivalry both the teams played each other while remaining undefeated for the fifth time in their 119 total games. Buckeyes head coach expressed deep disappointment felt by the team after the devastating loss against Michigan. He said,

“We know what this game means to so many people, and so to come up short is certainly crushing, not only because you invest your whole year in it, at Ohio State, what this game means and so, there’s a locker room in there that’s devastated.”

Ryan Day highlighted the significance of the game for the Ohio State community and accepted the feeling of falling short. He focused on the team’s investment throughout the year and mentioned the devastated locker room scene after not winning in rushing yards and turnovers. Day feels these factors contributed to the defeat against Michigan.

Ohio State’s chances for the College Football Playoff now lie on the outcomes of the upcoming conference championship games. Meanwhile, Michigan has secured a spot in the Big Ten Championship game against No. 17 Iowa, determining their pathway in the playoffs.