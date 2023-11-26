HomeSearch

“Is He Under Fire? Yeah, He is”: Urban Meyer’s Comments on Ryan Day are Raising a Lot of Eyebrows

Aniket Srivastava
|Published November 26, 2023

"Is He Under Fire? Yeah, He is": Urban Meyer's Comments on Ryan Day are Raising a Lot of Eyebrows

Urban Meyer, Ryan Day; Credits: USA TODAY Sports

Ohio State Buckeyes suffered a 24-30 loss after Michigan’s defensive back Rod Moore intercepted Kyle McCord with 25 seconds remaining in the game leading to their third straight loss against the Wolverines. Right after the devastating loss Ohio State’s head coach is facing criticism and former Buckeyes’ head coach Urban Meyer had a lot to say about Ryan Day.

Michigan alum Charles Woodson celebrated his team’s incredible win with a grand celebration, while Fox Analyst Urban Meyer felt disappointed as his former team fell in the last minute. In an interview, Meyer was asked about Ryan Day’s job security after the loss. Meyer revealed,

“No, he is not under fire. As far as job security, no, he’s not. Reality is, is he under fire? Yeah, he is. He lives in Columbus, Ohio, and he’s the Ohio State head football coach. And that’s real.”

 

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/CFBONFOX/status/1728514153025794516?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Urban Meyer acknowledged the pressure on Ohio State’s head coach, Ryan Day, after Ohio’s loss to Michigan. He initially denied Day being under fire but then admitted the reality due to Day’s position as coach. Meyer expressed empathy for the current head coach’s family but stated that it is a tough business. However, he believes Day will bounce back, return to work in January, and focus on defeating the Wolverines.

Coach Ryan Day Left Devastated After Loss to Michigan

In the biggest Big 10 East rivalry both the teams played each other while remaining undefeated for the fifth time in their 119 total games. Buckeyes head coach expressed deep disappointment felt by the team after the devastating loss against Michigan. He said,

“We know what this game means to so many people, and so to come up short is certainly crushing, not only because you invest your whole year in it, at Ohio State, what this game means and so, there’s a locker room in there that’s devastated.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/CFBONFOX/status/1728519759661072532?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Ryan Day highlighted the significance of the game for the Ohio State community and accepted the feeling of falling short. He focused on the team’s investment throughout the year and mentioned the devastated locker room scene after not winning in rushing yards and turnovers. Day feels these factors contributed to the defeat against Michigan.

Ohio State’s chances for the College Football Playoff now lie on the outcomes of the upcoming conference championship games. Meanwhile, Michigan has secured a spot in the Big Ten Championship game against No. 17 Iowa, determining their pathway in the playoffs.

Share this article

About the author

Aniket Srivastava

Aniket Srivastava

Aniket Srivastava is an accomplished NFL Writer at The SportsRush with an impressive two-year tenure in the field of Sports Journalism. His journey, though, began in a slightly different realm as he holds a Bachelor's degree in Architecture. In the early years of his career, Aniket honed his skills working under the guidance of seasoned architects. However, it was his unwavering love for writing and passion for sports that eventually steered him towards becoming a full-time sports writer. Aniket's NFL devotion shines brightly, with his favorite player being none other than the dynamic Bills QB, Josh Allen. For several seasons now, Josh Allen has held a permanent spot in Aniket's fantasy football teams. His admiration extends beyond Allen to star athletes like Tyreek Hill, Saquon Barkley, Patrick Mahomes, and the legendary Tom Brady, both on and off the field. When it comes to his favorite NFL team, Aniket's heart firmly belongs to the Buffalo Bills. He nurtures a dream of witnessing the Bills play live at the hallowed grounds of the Highmark Stadium. Beyond the NFL, Aniket's passion for sports spans across multiple domains. He ardently follows not only NFL but also Cricket, Formula 1, and the English Premier League. His multifaceted interests contribute to his well-rounded perspective as a sports writer.

Read more from Aniket Srivastava