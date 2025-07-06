Urban Meyer Shares Why the 4th of July Has Been His Favorite Holiday for 40 Years

Urban Meyer was the keynote speaker of the 2025 All Sports Association Awards Banquet. Meyer coached 17 seasons as a head coach, and is most well-known for his tenures at both the University of Florida and Ohio State University, where he earned 3 national championship titles (UF: 2008, 2009, OSU: 2014). Image Credit: © Michael Snyder / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 4th of July holds a special place in the American calendar because it marks the adoption of the Declaration of Independence in 1776, when the 13 colonies officially broke away from Great Britain.

Over the years, the day has also become synonymous with fireworks, backyard barbecues, family gatherings, and nationwide celebrations. And for someone like Urban Meyer, it’s all that, and even more.

In the latest episode of The Triple Option, the legendary college football coach revealed that for nearly four decades, the 4th of July has been his absolute favorite day because he gets to stay away from everything and spend time with family.

“For almost 40 years, this was my favorite holiday… All I remember is this was family time,” Meyer added. “As best you can just stay away from everything.”

But what made the 4th of July truly special for the coach was how perfectly timed it was as a holiday. It gave him a pause, a chance to slow down and enjoy family, something that’s rare in the high-stakes world of football.

“This is the calm before the storm as a coach and a player. I mean, you get a break from the offseason program. As a coach, you used to get three weeks off, and this is right in the middle of it.”

And hearteningly, Meyer continues the tradition to this day with his family in Sarasota, Florida.

“We have two granddaughters here in Sarasota, and we got the firework display. I’m not gonna blow torch it myself, but right out Sarasota Bay, we get to watch it. It’ll be beautiful, great food, and hang out, probably do some boating.”

Though weather forecasts hinted at rain for the 4th of July this year, the former Gators coach wasn’t concerned. “All good, man. Slice of paradise here.”

While Meyer savors the holiday as a peaceful family retreat, former NFL running back Mark Ingram’s celebrations are anything but quiet. His description of Fourth of July festivities is a lively blend of family, friends, and fun.

“We have great vibes, we have family, we have friends over, we throw good food on the grill,” Ingram shared. “I think last year we had twenty-something kids running around the yard in the pool. We play games, we get everybody together, go to my boy Jacobbe’s house, and we set off a fireworks show — crazy, legendary, dumb firework show.”

Simply put, both Urban Meyer and Mark Ingram share two different approaches, but their core theme remains the same: Family, food, and fireworks, the timeless trio of the Fourth of July.