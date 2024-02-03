US Airforce Reveals Details of Thunderbirds Flying Over Las Vegas Super Bowl 58, Fans Start Age Old Debate

Feb 3, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds perfrom a fly during the National Anthem before Super Bowl LIII between the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

With the Super Bowl just 10 days away, both Vegas and the NFL are pulling out all the stops for the spectacular event. The United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squad “The Thunderbirds” is set to grace the skies over the Allegiant stadium. Renowned for their participation in airshows and sporting events nationwide, the Thunderbirds are gearing up for a thrilling flyover at the highly anticipated final.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/JoePompliano/status/1753473588487692636?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Coming in from Nellis Air Force Base, the Thunderbirds are set to soar over the stadium in their F-16 Fighting Falcons for the Super Bowl. However, 65k fans inside the stadium won’t have the opportunity to witness the jaw-dropping performances and formations due to the stadium roof. The flyover is scheduled to occur during the national anthem marking The Thunderbirds’ return to the SB for the first time since 2019.

The estimated cost of the flyover is around $80k, which includes fuel, maintenance, etc. The funding is sourced from the military budget, with the added benefit of providing training opportunities to the pilots. The announcement has sparked mixed reactions, with some viewing it as a great way to uphold tradition, while others consider it as a misuse of taxpayers’ money. Fans said,

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/chrismyshack/status/1753474460143735226?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/erikeijgenstein/status/1753478518044794903?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/_SoccerThoughts/status/1753494730951070052?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/AgedTinder/status/1753474448525513092?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Archduke_Saucin/status/1753482898131620316?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

However, many fans are excited about the flyover and feel this is one of the best sports traditions out there. Even Joe Pompliano himself expressed his support for the event. He said,

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/JoePompliano/status/1753475676710076492?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/PaulColumbus/status/1753489963319267497?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Rawk_FI/status/1753474904576438565?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/5idedish/status/1753480950892433833?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The tradition of flyover dates back to nearly half a century ago as a way to appreciate the country’s armed forces.

US Airforce Fly Overs Are An Inseparable Part of Super Bowls

The United States Air Force Thunderbirds will be performing a flyover during the SB in Vegas, thereby continuing the tradition that started way back in 1968 by the then NFL Commissioner Pete Rozelle, who was a World War 2 veteran

It has since become an integral part of the Super Bowl and the events related to it. Over the years, many different and advanced aircraft have been used, highlighting the military advancement and might of the US Air Force. However, the purpose of flyover goes beyond entertainment, awe, and grandeur. It serves a greater and higher purpose. It focuses on developing appreciation for the people serving the country.

As per Katie Spen­cer, a reservist, and sports outreach program manager for the Department of the Air Force, the purpose of this event is to motivate the upcoming generation to join the forces and serve their country. It acts as an outreach program, just more thrilling and captivating. She said,

“We do these flyovers to recruit that next generation … and we want that little boy or girl in the stands to look up and see these massive pieces of iron flying over and hear the jet noise and feel it in their soul and want to grow up and be part of the world’s greatest air force.” as per Reserve + National Guard Magazine,

The NFL has garnered a reputation for supporting the nation’s heroes and their families. The league’s Salute to Service represents the NFL’s unconditional and steadfast dedication to honor, help and connect with the nation’s service members, veterans, and their families. It has partnered with the Bob Woodruff Foundation (BWF), Pat Tillman Foundation (PTF), Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS), United Service Organizations (USO), and Wounded Warrior Project to turn that commitment into reality and has raised over $66m for services as per NFL.

The US Armed Forces are the greatest force in the world and there is nothing more American than the NFL this partnership will be further strengthened when the Thunderbirds take over the skies over the Allegiant Stadium as it hosts the Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers.