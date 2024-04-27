mobile app bar

USC Head Coach Lincoln Riley Imparts Patrick Mahomes Lesson to Caleb Williams Amid NFL Draft Pick

Suresh Menon
Published

Analyst Reveals What Separates Caleb Williams From the Rest: "Everyone's Gonna Compare Him to Patrick Mahomes"

Caleb Williams and Patrick Mahomes
Credit – USA TODAY Sports

After months of hype and overwhelming predictions, Caleb Williams has finally achieved the number 1 overall pick tag in this draft. Amidst the buildup to the NFL draft, some of the commonly used tags around the Bears QB were ‘generational’ and ‘future Hall of Famer’. The exorbitant claims on Caleb’s future have been backed by many, but not by his USC HC Lincoln Riley who believes he has a lot to learn if he aims to be at Patrick Mahomes’ level.

Appearing on the latest episode of The Rich Eisen Show, USC HC Lincoln Riley revealed that one of the major differences between Caleb and Mahomes is the latter’s ability to play out all types of games. The tactical superiority in the NFL means that QBs often come across neck-choking defensive plays.

The field spaces aren’t always open like they are usually in the collegiate circuit. Hence every NFL QB comes across some frustrating matches. Mahomes’ greatness lies in adapting magnificently to such conditions and winning them. Case in point – the recent Super Bowl. Thus the USC HC argued that Caleb has miles to catch up:

“You have to be able to win different ways, like that’s one of the things I respect the most about Mahomes is that he can win so many different types of games now; and he can win no matter what people do to him and no matter what they try schematically. That will be a climb for Caleb. He’s got the potential to do it but I totally agree with you, I mean I think you have to continue to build that part of his game because you know people are going to try to keep him in.”

While no one denies the gap between Caleb’s current self and Mahomes, one can also not run away from the fact that Caleb is named in the same breath as Mahomes due to the similarities between them.

Coach Riley Reveals The Common Denominator Between Patrick Mahomes & Caleb Williams

As per the USC HC, the major similarity between Caleb and Pat lies in their physical skills. If one ignores the dad bod of Mahomes, it’s truly fascinating what that man does with his arms and speed. The same goes with Caleb who is much more ripped than Patrick of course. Another parallel between the duo is their immense self-belief.

Coach Riley noted that Pat’s meteoric success is due to his calm head, composure, and stellar decision-making. Riley noted that the Caleb of today also has the self-belief that he will achieve these heights, just like Mahomes had back then.

“It’s the physical skills I think there’s a lot of similarities. Pat has continued to progress throughout his NFL career like I said, he has really refined his game and every part about it – his mental capacity and his decision making. So listen, Caleb’s got a long ways to go to be in that conversation. ”

the first chapter of Caleb Williams’ NFL saga has finally come to fruition. His next chapter starts this season with all eyes on how well he adapts to the NFL world. With enormous expectations from him, only time will tell if he lives up to them or becomes yet another star kid gone to dust.

