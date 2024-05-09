“He Has To Step Aside”: Just Like Patriots, Green Bay Packers Seek Successor of Longtime Leader Mark Murphy

Jan 20, 2024; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Green Bay Packers president Mark Murphy is shown before their NFC divisional playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers Saturday, January 20, 2024 at Levi Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Mandatory Credit: Mark Hoffman-USA TODAY Sports

A change is bound to come in the front office of both the Green Bay Packers and the New England Patriots. It looks like the Packers coul moving on from their long-time CEO and president Mark Murphy. Murphy is scheduled to retire in 2025, after an 18-year run as the Packers president.

And according to Adam Schefter, they could very well promote someone from within the organization to take his place. During the recent Adam Schefter podcast episode, Daniel Dopp joined Adam to discuss their weekly 6 pack of NFL observations.

As per them, Murphy has done an impressive job, guiding the club post-Bob Harlan and Brett Favre era and helping the club build again post-Rodgers. However, he has to step aside, and it could be challenging for Green Bay to fill his big boots.

While the search is on the way, Schefter and Dopp stated that the Pack could very well turn to their COO and General Counsel, Ed Policy to fill the role. Ed has garnered a great name for himself across the NFL and could be a favourite to get the job.

However, Green Bay will interview a host of other candidates as well. A few names that have been on their radar are Commanders Jason Wright, Sashi Brown of the Ravens, and Rams’ Tony Pastoors.

Well, the Packers aren’t the only franchise looking to make changes in their front office. The Patriots are also in the market for a top exec.

Now do they think the de facto GM Elliot Wolf, is the man for the job? It seems to be the case. Even though he’s handled the first draft in the post-Belichick era, he is yet to be named as the official GM. The Pats are still searching for the position, and also looking to comply with the Rooney Rule.

On the other hand, the Packers have already initiated the process which is likely to take a long time before a final candidate is finalized by their Board.

Green Bay Packers Have Initiated the Process of letting Mark Murphy Go

As per Green Bay Press Gazette, The Packers have already initiated the process of moving on from Murphy and the next 6-9 months could be crucial for them. The team announced opening the hiring process back in February and identified the search committee members for the job. It is important to note that the Pack’s CEO will turn 70 in July 2025. And according to the by-laws, that’s the age for retirement.

To ease the burden of the selection committee, they have hired Korn Ferry, a management consulting firm. The firm has previously helped the franchise with other top positions in the front office. Packers lead director Susan Finco, executive committee secretary Dan Ariens, Mike Simmer, D.J. Long, Marcia Anderson, Karl Schmid, Michael Barber, Jeff Joerres, Eddie Garcia, Robyn Davis, and Mike Daniel are all members of the committee.

After the Committee finds a suitable candidate, they give their suggestion to the Packers Board of Directors. Just like in the case of the Patriots, the search should satisfy all of the NFL guidelines, including the Rooney Rule.

Green Bay is one of the most iconic and well-run organizations in the NFL. Owned by the fans and controlled by a Board, unlike the single owner who more often than not meddles in the day-to-day workings of the organization.

We have seen what bad ownership can do to a franchise, like David Tepper of the Panthers, Jerry Jones of the Cowboys, etc. This type of ownership prevents the club from making mindless decisions. Though Murphy did a great job, the Packers haven’t won a Super Bowl since 2011. New blood might help change that.