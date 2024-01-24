Utilizing Novak Djokovic’s ‘Pro Freedom’ Stance, Aaron Rodgers Once Savagely Trolled $38 Billion Worth Vaccine Giant at US Open

Aaron Rodgers’ ongoing battle with pharmaceutical giants is not unfamiliar. A recent incident at last year’s US Open showcased how he magnified his proactive stance against companies producing COVID-19 vaccines. Aaron fired shots at the $38,000,000,000 company Moderna while attending the event at Flushing Meadows. And he used Novak Djokovic’s shoulder to rest his gun on.

The New York Jets quarterback fulfilled a dream by watching tennis legend Novak Djokovic’s impressive performance at the US Open. Rodgers shared the experience on Instagram, expressing his excitement and labeling it a “bucket list” moment.

Aaron Rodgers enjoyed witnessing Djokovic’s greatness at Arthur Ashe Stadium as it was his privilege to see the world No. 1 in action. The Instagram stories captured the essence of Rodgers’ memorable day at the tournament. He captioned:

“Bucket list [green tick emoji] being able to witness the greatness of @djokernole in person at #arthurashestadium.”

This was not where Aaron Rodgers stopped. He added more to the story when he subtly shared how he felt about Novak Djokovic’s stance on COVID-19 vaccines. After referring to Djokovic as the greatest tennis player of all time, he further used the hashtag “#novaxdjokovic” in his Instagram story. Additionally, he crossed out the Moderna advertising displayed at the event, and that caught the attention of many fans.

Djokovic was allowed to participate after the vaccine requirement for non-US travelers was lifted before the 2022 US Open. The 24-time Grand Slam-winning tennis star is still unvaccinated against COVID-19, as he believes it should be his choice to get the jab.

Aaron Rodgers and Novak Djokovic’s Stance On Vaccination

Novak Djokovic once addressed the controversies surrounding the hate he was getting for speaking against vaccination, in an interview with John McEnroe. He talked about how he was not anti-vaccine and expressed his desire to compete and play tennis. He reflected on the challenges he faced, particularly in America, where he couldn’t travel for two years because of his vaccination status. Novak said, Per Men’s Journal:

“I was never anti-vax. I was always pro-freedom to choose. And that’s something that we took really for granted. I didn’t feel like a lot of people had a choice, really. And I was encountering that in a daily basis with so many people in my country or around the world.”

The interview supposedly provided Djokovic with a platform to clarify his stance. However, Aaron Rodgers has always been vocal about his dislike of the pharmaceutical giants. He did not wish to get the vaccine during the pandemic when most of the players did not mind getting the jab. He later on got himself tangled in controversy after misleading the public about his vaccination status.

Aaron Rodgers claimed to have followed his own “immunization protocol” without specifying details. He mentioned being allergic to an ingredient in mRNA vaccines. Rodgers disclosed using ivermectin instead of opting for the vaccine.

The quarterback’s alternative approach to immunization sparked discussions, and he faced further criticism as his stance could have led many to rethink their decision. Rodgers even challenged Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce to a debate on the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines and constantly berates Dr. Fauci any chance he gets.