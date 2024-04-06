Bo Nix Expresses Desire to Join Denver Broncos Ahead of 2024 NFL Draft for a Key Reason

The Broncos are in the market for a QB, and Bo Nix could be the perfect solution to their problem. Interestingly, the Oregon Ducks’ shot-caller recently expressed his desire to link up with Sean Payton in Denver, and with the Broncos nowhere near getting a first-tier shot-caller, this could be a match made in heaven.

It has been rumored that Bo Nix is the best bet for the Broncos moving forward if a trade with the Eagles were to materialize. As per Heavy Sports, Nix was seen as an early-rounder, and could now be available at 22nd overall, and the Broncos might move down the draft, giving up their 12th overall pick to draft him. In the best-case scenario, Philadelphia takes the 12th pick and gives up their 22nd, 50th, and 172nd picks. Denver, currently with -150 odds, moves down to secure their star shot-caller out of Oregon. But why would he be a perfect fit for Sean Payton?

Standing at 6’2″, the former Ducks QB passes the height requirement for Payton, who previously coached Brees. He completed 77% of his passes last year, which points to his accuracy, and turned the ball over only three times. Nix also possesses a strong enough arm and has a quick release ability, traits that the former Saints coach covets. Moreover, he met with the Broncos during the Combine and has reportedly impressed Payton.

Nevertheless, Nix recently sat down with Robert Griffin for his RG3 and Ones podcast to discuss the possibility of him landing in Colorado. He asserted that his being drafted by the Broncos would be great for him. He relishes the possibility of playing under Payton, who has had quite an impact on the current NFL landscape.

Watching the old game highlights of Sean and Brees together makes you realize that their system worked on the quick release, which translates to an electric offense, and a high-volume passing game, which is somewhat an extension of the run game. Nix stated that he modeled his game on a similar basis, employing a similar offensive scheme at Oregon.

” I think it would be a blast,” Bo Nix said when asked if he’d like to join the Broncos. “Playing for a coach like that who’s been so important for the game, for important for the offensive game and has made such an impact on the game in general. There’s a lot that would go into playing for a coach like that. When you watch old cut-ups and watch what they did in that system, it was get the ball out timing stuff that I love to do. It’s an extension of the run game.”

Nix’s decision to throw at the Combine was motivated by his desire to learn more about the teams that are eager and willing to draft him. But he feels the ultimate decision will be revealed when his name is announced on TV.

Bo Nix Discusses Combine Showcase

After five years and 61 games in college, Bo Nix has finally declared for the draft. Unlike many QBs who chose not to participate in the Combine, the Oregon QB decided to show his talent by throwing at the Combine, while completely knowing that not much credence is put on it. However, participating in the big event in Indianapolis helped him gauge what teams were interested in him and what seemed like the best fit for him. Talking about the Draft, he highlighted its unpredictability. That’s why he is not very worried about where he will land.

While the Broncos are certainly a team that has shown interest in Nix, there are many QB-hungry teams, like the Vikings and Raiders, who are adamant about drafting a new QB. As per Yahoo Sports, a slightly different choice for him could be the Seahawks. While Geno Smith is still there, his recent performances and injuries aren’t what a club can bank on forever. With a new coach at the helm, drafting a QB with a lot of experience won’t be a bad thing.

Another place is Tampa Bay, which people might not think is possible, given that they just offered a big contract to Baker Mayfield. However, as good as he performed last season, there are doubts about his ability to replicate that without the help of his previous Offensive Coordinator, Dave Canales, and he has had a history of being hot and cold since entering the NFL. Signing a backup QB that could easily be slotted into the starting role on a rookie contract is a risk worth taking.

However, his dream would be the Broncos, who are just a tailormade situation for him. After the Wilson fiasco, they are left with no QB capable of being a starter and while many expected them to sign a QB in free agency, the existing dead cap after releasing Russ prevented them from doing so. Payton wants his own QB, who can fit his offensive scheme. And Nix, who has drawn parallels to Brees, would be a perfect fit for them.

While performances in college help one get drafted and decide your place in the draft, how well you perform once you get there is something one cannot predict. The NFL is a completely different ball game and many QBs crack under the pressure and weight of expectations. Bryce Young was the best QB coming out of the draft in 2023 but failed to replicate the impact he made in college. As good as Payton is as a coach, he is difficult to deal with and demands perfection. So, it will sure be interesting to see how it all transpires.