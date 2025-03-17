Veteran CFB Analyst Claims Shedeur Sanders, Not Deion Sanders or Travis Hunter, Fueled Colorado’s Drastic Turnaround From 1-Win Season

In 2022, the Colorado Buffaloes might have been the worst team in Division I college football. They ended the year with a 1-11 record. But, thankfully for the fans in Boulder, there was a light at the end of the tunnel. A neon light. In December of that year, “Neon” Deion Sanders took over as head coach with the aim of turning the program around.

Deion brought many players along with him from Jackson State, including Travis Hunter and his son, QB Shedeur Sanders, to achieve his goal. They improved to 4-8 in 2023 and jumped to 9-4 in 2024. They were ranked for the first time since 2016 and just the second time since 2002, earning a Bowl invite for only the third time since 2016.

It was also their second winning season in two decades. And a lot of the credit for the program’s complete transformation has rightly gone to Coach Prime and Hunter, the 2024 Heisman Trophy winner. However, some, like former Colorado QB and CFB analyst Joel Klatt, believe Shedeur is getting short shrift here.

“You can give a lot of credit to Deion… you can give a lot of credit to the Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter. But he didn’t have the football in his hands on every single play. You know the reason Colorado improved so drastically, and so quickly? Shedeur Sanders,” Klatt said emphatically.

Sanders earned Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year honors, but he has definitely been overshadowed by his teammate and his father. The 23-year-old QB not only served as the catalyst for the team’s turnaround, but he took some pretty big steps as an individual player in 2024 as well.

He improved in every statistical category from 2023 to 2024, except for his interception rate, which rose largely due to his increased passing volume. Klatt naturally loves Sanders’ accuracy (he set an NCAA career record with a 71.8% completion rate at Colorado), but he also praised his creativity in extending plays.

“You know how I feel about him. I believe he can be surgical when he’s protected. He can be a magician when he is not. Not many guys can do that, and he can be productive because of it,” the analyst expressed.

For that reason, Klatt thinks that Shedeur Sanders isn’t going to be doing any slipping and sliding down draft boards like many pundits have started to suggest over the last few weeks. The New York Giants need a QB, and they can get a reliable prospect in the Colorado star at No. 3.

“And now, I believe, that he can do the same in the NFL for his next franchise. And I believe that next franchise is going to be the New York Giants.”

Their interest in Shedeur will obviously be impacted by the Aaron Rodgers saga. The 41-year-old QB is “waiting” to see if the Minnesota Vikings will sign him. If the Vikings pass, he’ll choose between the Giants and the Pittsburgh Steelers. Pittsburgh would seem to be the prohibitive favorite to land the aging signal caller in that scenario.